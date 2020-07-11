/
apartments with washer dryer
147 Apartments for rent in Newington, VA with washer-dryer
1 Unit Available
7795 BALLSTON DRIVE
7795 Ballston Drive, Newington, VA
4 Bedrooms
$3,850
2861 sqft
Large fully furnished home for rent in an unbeatable central location in Fairfax County, Northern Virginia. Hardwood floors throughout, freshly painted.
1 Unit Available
8475 CANYON OAK DRIVE
8475 Canyon Oaks Drive, Newington, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1088 sqft
Welcome home to this 3 three level townhouse with gleaming hardwood on main level. Two bedrooms 3 bathrooms with tubs. Full kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Dining area off kitchen with sliders that opens onto deck.
18 Units Available
Woodside
7525 Woodside Ln, Lorton, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,409
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,457
990 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,949
1195 sqft
Situated in Fairfax, VA but close enough to commute to Washington, D.C., Woodside delivers on comfort and luxury. Features open-lot parking. All apartments fitted with air conditioning and modern kitchen conveniences.
19 Units Available
Vista Laurel Highlands
8141 McCauley Way, Laurel Hill, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,680
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,075
1224 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
2139 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments with granite counters, in-unit laundry, and stainless steel appliances, along with open floor plans and outdoor living spaces. Ready access to D.C. Metro, near I-95 and Laurel Hill Park.
19 Units Available
The Cosmopolitan at Lorton Station
9030 Lorton Station Blvd, Lorton, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,671
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,992
1127 sqft
With easy access to the I-95, The Cosmopolitan is an attractive option for those seeking quality and convenience. Parking provision, private garage and package-receiving service guarantees self-contained living in the heart of Lorton Station.
48 Units Available
The Woods of Fairfax Apartments of Lorton
7630 Fairfield Woods Ct, Lorton, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,520
2 Bedrooms
$1,730
3 Bedrooms
$2,025
For convenience and beauty, The Woods of Fairfax in Lorton cannot be bettered. Close to the Metro Station and I-95, residents will enjoy onsite tennis courts and access to local malls and nearby post office.
36 Units Available
The Woods of Fairfax II
7632 Fairfield Woods Ct, Lorton, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,510
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
3 Bedrooms
$2,045
Relaxed apartment community with on-site pool and tennis courts. Modern layouts with ample kitchen storage, wood plank flooring, upgraded appliances, and newly installed cabinetry. Conveniently located near the Metro and 30 minutes from Downtown D.C.
1 Unit Available
6907 ONTARIO STREET
6907 Ontario Street, West Springfield, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1200 sqft
Lovely 3BR 3BA split foyer in West Springfield Village. Kitchen open to dining room and living area. Cathedral ceilings. Updated kitchen includes stainless steel appliances, cherry cabinets, and gas cooking. Updated bathrooms. Fenced yard.
1 Unit Available
8430 LAZY CREEK COURT
8430 Lazy Creek Court, Newington Forest, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
930 sqft
End unit townhouse with large yard. Beautiful newer flooring throughout. Great location in Fairfax County with easy access to Ft. Belvoir, D.C., Old Town Alexandria. Quiet neighborhood. 2 assigned parking spaces. Basement with washer & dryer.
1 Unit Available
8441 LAZY CREEK COURT
8441 Lazy Creek Court, Newington Forest, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
930 sqft
***Gorgeous end unit rental townhome with oversized backyard in sought after neighborhood with lots of community amenities***2 assigned parking spaces, freshly painted neutral colors, 3 levels with a walk-out basement.
1 Unit Available
8309 WIND FALL ROAD
8309 Windfall Rd, Newington Forest, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1138 sqft
A PROFESSIONALLY MANAGED PROPERTY. Cozy 3-level townhome featuring eat-in KT & breakfast bar, rec room, large UT room for storage, upgraded fixtures and appliances, patio, deck overlooking woods and more.
1 Unit Available
6539 COACHLEIGH WAY
6539 Coachleigh Way, Franconia, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,550
Welcome to 6539 Coachleigh Way. This brick-front 3-bedroom, 3.5 - bath townhome in desirable Amberleigh backs to a wooded preserve. It's super-close to the Springfield Metro, Fort Belvoir two town centers and just down the street from Wegmans.
1 Unit Available
7804 HARROWGATE CIR #D
7804 Harrowgate Circle, West Springfield, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
Top floor! Light and bright! Well maintained 2 Bed/ 2 Baths. Beautiful kitchen with Silestone Countertop, Updated Appliances & maple cabinets. FR DR, LR with vaulted ceiling, window seat, bumped out windows filling the room with sunlight.
1 Unit Available
8381 JOVIN CIRCLE
8381 Jovin Circle, Newington Forest, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
2120 sqft
Stunning first time rental in desired and convenient Southrun community. Super light, bright and clean. TONS of windows. TALL ceilings! GORGEOUS wood floors on main and upper 1st level. LOADS of storage.
1 Unit Available
7870 AZALEA COVE TERRACE
7870 Azalea Cove Terrace, Franconia, VA
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
2256 sqft
Spacious and beautifully maintained brick front end unit townhome overlooking mature trees with numerous upgrades.
1 Unit Available
7708 HAYNES POINT WAY
7708 Haynes Point Way, Franconia, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1117 sqft
Welcome to Cardinal Place Condominiums within the gorgeous Island Creek Community with all of the amenities you are looking for. This wonderful Top Floor unit that has been Tastefully Renovated & Maintained throughout.
1 Unit Available
8111 SQUIRREL RUN ROAD
8111 Squirrel Run Road, West Springfield, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,475
1769 sqft
A PROFESSIONALLY MANAGED PROPERTY. Upscale 3BR, 2.5BA townhome featuring main level hardwoods, separate DR, eat-in KT w/stainless appliances, MBR w/separate tub & shower, RR w/wood burning fireplace, deck, patio, fenced rear, garage and more.
1 Unit Available
7700-E LEXTON PL #64
7700 Lexton Pl, West Springfield, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
Top floor! Light and bright 2 BR 2 BA condo in immaculate condition. Skylight and vaulted ceiling in living room. Freshly painted. Granite counter tops in kitchen. Washer and dryer inside unit. Spacious bedrooms.
1 Unit Available
7710 LEXTON PL #88
7710 Lexton Place, West Springfield, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,575
Apply online at https://www.longandfoster.
1 Unit Available
8106 CLIFFOREST DRIVE
8106 Clifforest Drive, Newington Forest, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,695
2038 sqft
PRIME & PRIVATE LOCATION! This large townhome offers a unique and very spacious floor plan with features such as a fully equipped remodeled kitchen with granite, hardwood floors throughout the main level, 2 private decks overlooking wooded area,
1 Unit Available
7204 BURTON HILL CT
7204 Burton Hill Court, Burke, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
Charming Townhome is a Commuters Dream! Short distance to Metro bus and Park and Ride with Direct Bus to Pentagon/ Easy Access to Fairfax County Pkwy and 95. This bright and sunny 3 Bedroom, 3.
1 Unit Available
6629 HUNTER CREEK LANE
6629 Hunter Creek Lane, Franconia, VA
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1720 sqft
Beautiful End Unit Townhouse in Island Creek situated right next to Central Park like open trees of green area with ample of guest parking, Huge Gourmet Kitchen, Bedrooms, Baths, . Great Master suit w/ Vaulted Ceilings, Walk in Closet.
1 Unit Available
6716 MORNING RIDE CIR
6716 Morning Ride Circle, Franconia, VA
4 Bedrooms
$3,300
Welcome to 6716 Morning Ride Circle, a beautiful 4 bedroom, 3.
Contact for Availability
8856 BENNINGTON BOULEVARD
8856 Bennington Boulevard, Lorton, VA
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Backs to Parkland! 2 year lease minimum. Spacious Lorton Station home with great view of trees from all rear windows and the large deck off family room. Sought-after location in walking distance to VRE Station and 3 miles to Fort Belvoir.
