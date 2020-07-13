/
pet friendly apartments
370 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Newington, VA
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
7891 Carbondale Way
7891 Carbondale Way, Newington, VA
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
2660 sqft
7891 Carbondale Way Available 08/01/20 Saratoga Homes - END unit 4 finished levels, 3 bedrooms, 2 full & 2 half baths 9 ft. ceilings on main & upper levels. Gourmet kit w/granite, SS appliances.
Last updated July 13 at 08:12am
1 Unit Available
8009 FERNCLIFF COURT
8009 Ferncliff Court, Newington, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1788 sqft
Renovated home on a Cul-de-Sac backing to parkland! Main level open floor plan with hardwood floors. Great views to the back from a wall of sliding glass doors Lovely easy care perennial gardens. Slate patio. Family room with brick fireplace.
Last updated July 13 at 06:43am
46 Units Available
The Woods of Fairfax Apartments of Lorton
7630 Fairfield Woods Ct, Lorton, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,520
2 Bedrooms
$1,730
3 Bedrooms
$2,025
For convenience and beauty, The Woods of Fairfax in Lorton cannot be bettered. Close to the Metro Station and I-95, residents will enjoy onsite tennis courts and access to local malls and nearby post office.
Last updated July 13 at 06:25am
38 Units Available
The Woods of Fairfax II
7632 Fairfield Woods Ct, Lorton, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,510
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
3 Bedrooms
$2,045
Relaxed apartment community with on-site pool and tennis courts. Modern layouts with ample kitchen storage, wood plank flooring, upgraded appliances, and newly installed cabinetry. Conveniently located near the Metro and 30 minutes from Downtown D.C.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
20 Units Available
The Cosmopolitan at Lorton Station
9030 Lorton Station Blvd, Lorton, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,666
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,002
1127 sqft
With easy access to the I-95, The Cosmopolitan is an attractive option for those seeking quality and convenience. Parking provision, private garage and package-receiving service guarantees self-contained living in the heart of Lorton Station.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
19 Units Available
Vista Laurel Highlands
8141 McCauley Way, Laurel Hill, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,680
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,090
1224 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
2139 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments with granite counters, in-unit laundry, and stainless steel appliances, along with open floor plans and outdoor living spaces. Ready access to D.C. Metro, near I-95 and Laurel Hill Park.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
15 Units Available
Woodside
7525 Woodside Ln, Lorton, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,409
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,457
990 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,888
1195 sqft
Situated in Fairfax, VA but close enough to commute to Washington, D.C., Woodside delivers on comfort and luxury. Features open-lot parking. All apartments fitted with air conditioning and modern kitchen conveniences.
Last updated July 13 at 08:12am
1 Unit Available
8103 SMITHFIELD AVENUE
8103 Smithfield Avenue, West Springfield, VA
4 Bedrooms
$3,400
1735 sqft
An amazing detached rental home in West Springfield w/ garage. 3 bedrooms up and 1 bedroom down. Renovated throughout - kitchen w/ island, renovated bathrooms. Hardwood floors upstairs. Backyard oasis w/ goldfish pond.
Last updated July 13 at 08:12am
1 Unit Available
7804 HARROWGATE CIR #D
7804 Harrowgate Circle, West Springfield, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
Top floor! Light and bright! Well maintained 2 Bed/ 2 Baths. Beautiful kitchen with Silestone Countertop, Updated Appliances & maple cabinets. FR DR, LR with vaulted ceiling, window seat, bumped out windows filling the room with sunlight.
Last updated July 13 at 08:12am
1 Unit Available
8381 JOVIN CIRCLE
8381 Jovin Circle, Newington Forest, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
2120 sqft
Stunning first time rental in desired and convenient Southrun community. Super light, bright and clean. TONS of windows. TALL ceilings! GORGEOUS wood floors on main and upper 1st level. LOADS of storage.
Last updated July 13 at 08:12am
1 Unit Available
7710 LEXTON PL #88
7710 Lexton Place, West Springfield, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,575
Apply online at https://www.longandfoster.
Last updated July 13 at 08:12am
1 Unit Available
7129 POINT REPLETE CIR
7129 Point Replete Circle, Lorton, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
Gorgeous 3 level end unit townhouse, 3BR with wood flooring. Spacious gourmet kitchen with granite counters, large island, gas range, all Stainless steel appliances and a double oven. Close to Fort Belvoir, Metro, VRE. Video tours are available.
Last updated July 13 at 08:12am
1 Unit Available
8284 CRESTMONT CIR
8284 Crestmont Circle, Newington Forest, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
Nice 2 BR 1.5 Bath Pepperwood in a great location. Walkout basement to a huge fenced yard backing to woods. Recently painted, newer carpet, too. Newer HVAC, some new windows. No smokers or pets - application fee is $55 per adult.
Last updated July 13 at 08:12am
1 Unit Available
7221 OLDE LANTERN WAY
7221 Olde Lantern Way, Burke, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1610 sqft
Large 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom Townhouse, Hardwood floors (Kit-Dining), Large Kitchen / Family Room combination on the main level, 3 Finished levels with Recreation room and wood burning fireplace. Large private deck with view of the woods.
Last updated July 13 at 08:12am
1 Unit Available
7692 MIDDLE VALLEY COURT
7692 Middle Valley Drive, Newington Forest, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
1872 sqft
Lovely updated split level on cul-de-sac in WEST SPRINGFIELD HS PYRAMID.
Last updated July 13 at 06:42am
8 Units Available
Park Place at Van Dorn
6001 Archstone Way, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,748
796 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,198
1128 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,548
1389 sqft
Welcome to Park Place at Van Dorn, an apartment community in Alexandria, VA.
Last updated July 13 at 06:13am
34 Units Available
Fort Belvoir
Belvoir Square
9142 Richmond Hwy, Fort Belvoir, VA
Studio
$1,765
611 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,799
819 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,049
1206 sqft
Luxury green living apartments in prime location. Units include stainless steel appliances and fireplace. Community offers 24-hour gym, game room, pool, business center and valet service. Quick access to two Metro stations and highways.
Last updated July 13 at 06:09am
61 Units Available
Modera Tempo
5760 Dow Avenue, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,526
540 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,512
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,920
1053 sqft
Stylish, urban apartments within walking distance of shops and restaurants. Many apartments are brand new with gorgeous hardwood floors and fireplaces. There are several different layouts to choose from, with key fob access and elevator.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
53 Units Available
The Residences at Springfield Station
6802 Junction Blvd, Springfield, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,475
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
1169 sqft
Convenient for commuters with easy access to I-395, I-495 and Fairfax County Parkway. Luxurious complex features fully equipped fitness center and resort-style pool. Units have in-unit laundry, dishwasher and stainless steel appliances.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
38 Units Available
Rolling Brook Village
1723 Long Shadows Ct, Lake Ridge, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,298
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,465
933 sqft
1-2 bedroom apartments feature state-of-the-art stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors. In-unit laundry and walk-in closets provide convenience and comfort. Clubhouse offers 24-hour gym and swimming pool. Playground and dog park nearby.
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
14 Units Available
Mount Vernon
Abbotts Run Apartments
5711 Woodlawn Gable Dr, Fairfax County, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,601
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,708
1114 sqft
Abbotts Run is one of Alexandria's best-kept secrets in apartment living. Set in a wooded lot and featuring lush, mature landscaping, our Mount Vernon community offers one-bedroom and two-bedroom homes, as well as loft-style apartments.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
11 Units Available
Lincolnia
Curve 6100
6100 Lincolnia Rd, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,770
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,880
1123 sqft
Modern-aesthetic units with granite countertops, in-unit laundry, garages, and a putting green and pool on the grounds. Pet-friendly community conveniently located near Turkeycock Run Stream Valley Park.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
7 Units Available
London Park Apartments
Landmark Ridge
6161 Edsall Rd, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,595
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,860
1040 sqft
Close to the Van Dorn Metrorail. Beautiful apartments with balconies, carpeting, large windows and lots of storage space. Available furnished. On-site fitness center, pool and community room. Covered parking provided.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
13 Units Available
Rose Hill
Rose Hill of Alexandria
6198 Rose Hill Drive, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,471
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,643
923 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,064
1092 sqft
Northern Virginia luxury apartments situated on 10 lush acres. Conveniently located within walking distance of schools, fine dining and premier shopping. 24-hour maintenance. Pool and gym. Recently renovated pet-friendly units.
