8906 ROYAL ASTOR WAY

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters parking stainless steel guest parking

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking guest parking

LOCATION, LOCATION - 3 Level, 3 Bedroom & 2 FullBath Townhome with great location near Mosaic District and easy access to METRO, I-66 and I-495 - Very well maintained with Gleaming Hardwoods throughout - Large Sun Deck off Main Level and Patio and Ground Level Deck with walkout access from Lower Level - Kitchen with Granite Tops and Stainless Appliances and Dining Area - Spacious Living Room and Hardwood throughout - 2 Assigned Parking Spaces (#185's) and first come first served Visitor Parking.