Merrifield, VA
8906 ROYAL ASTOR WAY
Last updated October 22 2019 at 1:17 PM

8906 ROYAL ASTOR WAY

8906 Royal Astor Way · No Longer Available
Location

8906 Royal Astor Way, Merrifield, VA 22031
Merrifield

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
parking
stainless steel
guest parking
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
guest parking
LOCATION, LOCATION - 3 Level, 3 Bedroom & 2 FullBath Townhome with great location near Mosaic District and easy access to METRO, I-66 and I-495 - Very well maintained with Gleaming Hardwoods throughout - Large Sun Deck off Main Level and Patio and Ground Level Deck with walkout access from Lower Level - Kitchen with Granite Tops and Stainless Appliances and Dining Area - Spacious Living Room and Hardwood throughout - 2 Assigned Parking Spaces (#185's) and first come first served Visitor Parking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8906 ROYAL ASTOR WAY have any available units?
8906 ROYAL ASTOR WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Merrifield, VA.
What amenities does 8906 ROYAL ASTOR WAY have?
Some of 8906 ROYAL ASTOR WAY's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8906 ROYAL ASTOR WAY currently offering any rent specials?
8906 ROYAL ASTOR WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8906 ROYAL ASTOR WAY pet-friendly?
No, 8906 ROYAL ASTOR WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Merrifield.
Does 8906 ROYAL ASTOR WAY offer parking?
Yes, 8906 ROYAL ASTOR WAY offers parking.
Does 8906 ROYAL ASTOR WAY have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8906 ROYAL ASTOR WAY does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8906 ROYAL ASTOR WAY have a pool?
No, 8906 ROYAL ASTOR WAY does not have a pool.
Does 8906 ROYAL ASTOR WAY have accessible units?
No, 8906 ROYAL ASTOR WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 8906 ROYAL ASTOR WAY have units with dishwashers?
No, 8906 ROYAL ASTOR WAY does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8906 ROYAL ASTOR WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 8906 ROYAL ASTOR WAY does not have units with air conditioning.
