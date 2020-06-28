All apartments in Merrifield
8903 DAY LILLY CT

8903 Day Lilly Court · No Longer Available
Location

8903 Day Lilly Court, Merrifield, VA 22031
Merrifield

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
GREAT VALUE; MUST-SEE HOME. So well maintained and regularly updated that it almost looks new. This lovely, brick-front colonial is near Mosaic District, two Metro stops, shopping, schools, I-66 and I-495. Model Andre Elev-B. 4 bedrooms. 3 1/2 baths. Gas heat. Oak hardwood floors. Many upgrades including: new carpet (2019), cook top (2019), SS kitchen sink (2019), granite counter-tops (2019), refrigerator (2018), double ovens (2018), Andersen windows (2017), and Bosch dishwasher (2016). Furnace, humidifier, air-conditioner, and hot water heater (2015). Roof replaced with upgraded shingles (2005). Gorgeous wood floors. Large, two-car garage. Embassy-sized dining room. Family room with gas fireplace. Open and airy kitchen with 42" cabinets. Skylights over breakfast nook. Master bedroom w sitting area, walk-in closet and luxury bath with whirlpool tub, dual sinks & separate shower. Cul-de-sac.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8903 DAY LILLY CT have any available units?
8903 DAY LILLY CT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Merrifield, VA.
What amenities does 8903 DAY LILLY CT have?
Some of 8903 DAY LILLY CT's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8903 DAY LILLY CT currently offering any rent specials?
8903 DAY LILLY CT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8903 DAY LILLY CT pet-friendly?
No, 8903 DAY LILLY CT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Merrifield.
Does 8903 DAY LILLY CT offer parking?
Yes, 8903 DAY LILLY CT offers parking.
Does 8903 DAY LILLY CT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8903 DAY LILLY CT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8903 DAY LILLY CT have a pool?
Yes, 8903 DAY LILLY CT has a pool.
Does 8903 DAY LILLY CT have accessible units?
No, 8903 DAY LILLY CT does not have accessible units.
Does 8903 DAY LILLY CT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8903 DAY LILLY CT has units with dishwashers.
Does 8903 DAY LILLY CT have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 8903 DAY LILLY CT has units with air conditioning.
