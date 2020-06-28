8903 DAY LILLY CT

Amenities
GREAT VALUE; MUST-SEE HOME. So well maintained and regularly updated that it almost looks new. This lovely, brick-front colonial is near Mosaic District, two Metro stops, shopping, schools, I-66 and I-495. Model Andre Elev-B. 4 bedrooms. 3 1/2 baths. Gas heat. Oak hardwood floors. Many upgrades including: new carpet (2019), cook top (2019), SS kitchen sink (2019), granite counter-tops (2019), refrigerator (2018), double ovens (2018), Andersen windows (2017), and Bosch dishwasher (2016). Furnace, humidifier, air-conditioner, and hot water heater (2015). Roof replaced with upgraded shingles (2005). Gorgeous wood floors. Large, two-car garage. Embassy-sized dining room. Family room with gas fireplace. Open and airy kitchen with 42" cabinets. Skylights over breakfast nook. Master bedroom w sitting area, walk-in closet and luxury bath with whirlpool tub, dual sinks & separate shower. Cul-de-sac.