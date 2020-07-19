8531 HILLTOP ROAD

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities

Short Walk to Dunn Loring Metro. Gorgeous new Hardwood flooring. Unique End Unit Townhouse with privacy surrounded by common area and mature trees. 4 Bedrooms and spacious main level. 2 fireplaces with a walk out basement to a brick patio and expanded yard. Additional windows and light stream through all the levels of this home. Kitchen with newer appliances and granite counters. Location can not be beat so hurry.