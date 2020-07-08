Amenities

8104 Quinn Terrace Available 06/21/20 Spacious 3 level townhome with garage, deck and Fenced backyard!! 10 minute walk to Dunn Loring metro!! - Large townhome less than half a mile from Dunn Loring Metro!! Great lighting throughout home. Open kitchen with separate dining room and living room. Kitchen opens to deck. Huge master suite with whirlpool tub. Fenced rear with brick patio. No smoking! Pets Case by Case!!



Lease term: 12 months

Available May 20, 2020

Application fee: $50 per adult

Security Deposit: $3000

Pet deposit: $500 per animal.



Qualifications: 2 years of full-time employment history, 2 years of rental history (or home ownership), good credit, income roughly $120,000 annually (for groups sharing, that would be the sum of the 2 lowest incomes).



Listed by Aaquil Atkins, Realtor.

Better Homes and Garden Premier Real Estate

450 N. Washington St. Suite M

Falls Church, VA 22046

Showings by appointment.



This property is professionally managed by

Peake Management, Inc.



Licensed in the Commonwealth of Virginia



(RLNE5743805)