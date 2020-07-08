All apartments in Merrifield
Merrifield, VA
8104 Quinn Terrace
Last updated May 22 2020 at 9:55 AM

8104 Quinn Terrace

8104 Quinn Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

8104 Quinn Terrace, Merrifield, VA 22180
Merrifield

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
8104 Quinn Terrace Available 06/21/20 Spacious 3 level townhome with garage, deck and Fenced backyard!! 10 minute walk to Dunn Loring metro!! - Large townhome less than half a mile from Dunn Loring Metro!! Great lighting throughout home. Open kitchen with separate dining room and living room. Kitchen opens to deck. Huge master suite with whirlpool tub. Fenced rear with brick patio. No smoking! Pets Case by Case!!

Lease term: 12 months
Available May 20, 2020
Application fee: $50 per adult
Security Deposit: $3000
Pet deposit: $500 per animal.

Qualifications: 2 years of full-time employment history, 2 years of rental history (or home ownership), good credit, income roughly $120,000 annually (for groups sharing, that would be the sum of the 2 lowest incomes).

Listed by Aaquil Atkins, Realtor.
Better Homes and Garden Premier Real Estate
450 N. Washington St. Suite M
Falls Church, VA 22046
Showings by appointment.

This property is professionally managed by
Peake Management, Inc.

Licensed in the Commonwealth of Virginia

(RLNE5743805)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8104 Quinn Terrace have any available units?
8104 Quinn Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Merrifield, VA.
What amenities does 8104 Quinn Terrace have?
Some of 8104 Quinn Terrace's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8104 Quinn Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
8104 Quinn Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8104 Quinn Terrace pet-friendly?
Yes, 8104 Quinn Terrace is pet friendly.
Does 8104 Quinn Terrace offer parking?
Yes, 8104 Quinn Terrace offers parking.
Does 8104 Quinn Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8104 Quinn Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8104 Quinn Terrace have a pool?
Yes, 8104 Quinn Terrace has a pool.
Does 8104 Quinn Terrace have accessible units?
No, 8104 Quinn Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 8104 Quinn Terrace have units with dishwashers?
No, 8104 Quinn Terrace does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8104 Quinn Terrace have units with air conditioning?
No, 8104 Quinn Terrace does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
