Amenities
8104 Quinn Terrace Available 06/21/20 Spacious 3 level townhome with garage, deck and Fenced backyard!! 10 minute walk to Dunn Loring metro!! - Large townhome less than half a mile from Dunn Loring Metro!! Great lighting throughout home. Open kitchen with separate dining room and living room. Kitchen opens to deck. Huge master suite with whirlpool tub. Fenced rear with brick patio. No smoking! Pets Case by Case!!
Lease term: 12 months
Available May 20, 2020
Application fee: $50 per adult
Security Deposit: $3000
Pet deposit: $500 per animal.
Qualifications: 2 years of full-time employment history, 2 years of rental history (or home ownership), good credit, income roughly $120,000 annually (for groups sharing, that would be the sum of the 2 lowest incomes).
Listed by Aaquil Atkins, Realtor.
Better Homes and Garden Premier Real Estate
450 N. Washington St. Suite M
Falls Church, VA 22046
Showings by appointment.
This property is professionally managed by
Peake Management, Inc.
Licensed in the Commonwealth of Virginia
(RLNE5743805)