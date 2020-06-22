8048 Genea Way

Amenities

3 bedroom, 2 level town home style condo with 1 car attached garage and 2 parking spaces. Large master with dual vanities and walk in closet. Balcony off second bedroom. Alarm system (ADT) installed. Gas fireplace in open 1st floor living room. 2nd floor living room. Laundry room with full size washer and dryer on same level as bedrooms. Carpet, ceramic and hardwood floors. Cable and Internet ready. Gas heat, air conditioning, gas stove/oven. short-term, 1 or 2 year lease available.



Walking distance to New Mosaic District See list of stores and restaurants like Cava, responsibles Organic Grill and FreshBikes



PRIME LOCATION FOR COMMUTERS - right off Rt 50, I-66, beltway, Rt 29, and Gallows Rd.



Very convenient to Tysons Corner Mall, Fair Oaks Mall, Dulles Toll Rd. 30 minutes to either Dulles or Reagan airports.



Community features include:

- In-Ground Pool

- Dog Park

- Playground

- Visitor Parking



Walking distance to:

- Dunn Loring/Merrifield Metro

- New Mosaic District / Merrifield Town Center, etc. Many new stores open Fall 2012 (http://mosaicdistrict.com/)

- Numerous Restaurants/Bars (Sweetwater Tavern, etc.)

- Grocery Stores, CVS

- INOVA Fairfax Hospital

- Luther Jackson Middle school



Pets (case by case basis) are welcome!

No Smokers



Qualifications: Subject to Credit Approval.



Date Available: March 01, 2016 (Flexible)

Minimum Lease Term: 3 months

Rent: $2,700 per month - 1+ year lease / Discount for longer lease!

Deposit: $2,700

$30 credit check for final applicant offered opportunity to rent

Pets: upon approval with monthly fee



*****Discount for a long term lease*****

*****Military discount for a long term lease*****