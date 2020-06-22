All apartments in Merrifield
Find more places like 8048 Genea Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Merrifield, VA
/
8048 Genea Way
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:45 AM

8048 Genea Way

8048 Genea Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Merrifield
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

8048 Genea Way, Merrifield, VA 22042
Merrifield

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
alarm system
dog park
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
guest parking
internet access
3 bedroom, 2 level town home style condo with 1 car attached garage and 2 parking spaces. Large master with dual vanities and walk in closet. Balcony off second bedroom. Alarm system (ADT) installed. Gas fireplace in open 1st floor living room. 2nd floor living room. Laundry room with full size washer and dryer on same level as bedrooms. Carpet, ceramic and hardwood floors. Cable and Internet ready. Gas heat, air conditioning, gas stove/oven. short-term, 1 or 2 year lease available.

Walking distance to New Mosaic District See list of stores and restaurants like Cava, responsibles Organic Grill and FreshBikes

PRIME LOCATION FOR COMMUTERS - right off Rt 50, I-66, beltway, Rt 29, and Gallows Rd.

Very convenient to Tysons Corner Mall, Fair Oaks Mall, Dulles Toll Rd. 30 minutes to either Dulles or Reagan airports.

Community features include:
- In-Ground Pool
- Dog Park
- Playground
- Visitor Parking

Walking distance to:
- Dunn Loring/Merrifield Metro
- New Mosaic District / Merrifield Town Center, etc. Many new stores open Fall 2012 (http://mosaicdistrict.com/)
- Numerous Restaurants/Bars (Sweetwater Tavern, etc.)
- Grocery Stores, CVS
- INOVA Fairfax Hospital
- Luther Jackson Middle school

Pets (case by case basis) are welcome!
No Smokers

Qualifications: Subject to Credit Approval.

Date Available: March 01, 2016 (Flexible)
Minimum Lease Term: 3 months
Rent: $2,700 per month - 1+ year lease / Discount for longer lease!
Deposit: $2,700
$30 credit check for final applicant offered opportunity to rent
Pets: upon approval with monthly fee

*****Discount for a long term lease*****
*****Military discount for a long term lease*****

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8048 Genea Way have any available units?
8048 Genea Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Merrifield, VA.
What amenities does 8048 Genea Way have?
Some of 8048 Genea Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8048 Genea Way currently offering any rent specials?
8048 Genea Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8048 Genea Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 8048 Genea Way is pet friendly.
Does 8048 Genea Way offer parking?
Yes, 8048 Genea Way does offer parking.
Does 8048 Genea Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8048 Genea Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8048 Genea Way have a pool?
Yes, 8048 Genea Way has a pool.
Does 8048 Genea Way have accessible units?
No, 8048 Genea Way does not have accessible units.
Does 8048 Genea Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 8048 Genea Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8048 Genea Way have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 8048 Genea Way has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
How to Find a Sublet
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Prosperity Flats Apartments
2700 Dorr Ave
Merrifield, VA 22031
Modera Avenir Place
2677 Avenir Pl
Merrifield, VA 22031
Avalon Mosaic
2987 District Ave
Merrifield, VA 22042
Modera Mosaic
2911 District Ave
Merrifield, VA 22042

Similar Pages

Merrifield 1 BedroomsMerrifield 2 Bedrooms
Merrifield Apartments with GarageMerrifield Apartments with Pool
Merrifield Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VA
Fairfax, VAAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VAHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VAAdelphi, MDWest Falls Church, VALangley Park, MDSterling, VAAspen Hill, MDBailey's Crossroads, VA
Lincolnia, VAPotomac, MDManassas Park, VAWhite Oak, MDIdylwood, VAOlney, MDHuntington, VAHillcrest Heights, MDMontgomery Village, MDVienna, VAGroveton, VANorth Potomac, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of AmericaUniversity of the District of Columbia
George Washington University