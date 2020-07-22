All apartments in Merrifield
3144 GOLDENWAVE COURT
3144 GOLDENWAVE COURT

3144 Goldenwave Court · No Longer Available
Location

3144 Goldenwave Court, Merrifield, VA 22031
Merrifield

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
ice maker
microwave
ONE YEAR OLD -- Served As The Model Home For Metro Row! * The First Set of Tenants Took Great Care of This Home! * Incredible Amenities! * Just Have a Look At The Pictures And See For Yourself! * Large Rooms * All The Latest Upgrades * Plus The Superb Location! * Close To Pan Am Shopping, I66, Vienna Metro, Mosaic District, Cool Eateries * Top Schools * All Systems and Appliances in A-1 Condition! * Be Just the Second Resident! * Owner Offering 12 Month Lease Term, But Would Like Long-Term Lease! * C'mon Settle Down In Metro Row! * Available Now!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3144 GOLDENWAVE COURT have any available units?
3144 GOLDENWAVE COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Merrifield, VA.
What amenities does 3144 GOLDENWAVE COURT have?
Some of 3144 GOLDENWAVE COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3144 GOLDENWAVE COURT currently offering any rent specials?
3144 GOLDENWAVE COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3144 GOLDENWAVE COURT pet-friendly?
No, 3144 GOLDENWAVE COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Merrifield.
Does 3144 GOLDENWAVE COURT offer parking?
No, 3144 GOLDENWAVE COURT does not offer parking.
Does 3144 GOLDENWAVE COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3144 GOLDENWAVE COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3144 GOLDENWAVE COURT have a pool?
No, 3144 GOLDENWAVE COURT does not have a pool.
Does 3144 GOLDENWAVE COURT have accessible units?
No, 3144 GOLDENWAVE COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 3144 GOLDENWAVE COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3144 GOLDENWAVE COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 3144 GOLDENWAVE COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 3144 GOLDENWAVE COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
