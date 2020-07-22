3144 GOLDENWAVE COURT

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

ONE YEAR OLD -- Served As The Model Home For Metro Row! * The First Set of Tenants Took Great Care of This Home! * Incredible Amenities! * Just Have a Look At The Pictures And See For Yourself! * Large Rooms * All The Latest Upgrades * Plus The Superb Location! * Close To Pan Am Shopping, I66, Vienna Metro, Mosaic District, Cool Eateries * Top Schools * All Systems and Appliances in A-1 Condition! * Be Just the Second Resident! * Owner Offering 12 Month Lease Term, But Would Like Long-Term Lease! * C'mon Settle Down In Metro Row! * Available Now!