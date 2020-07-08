3142 Babashaw Court, Merrifield, VA 22031 Merrifield
Amenities
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great location. Easy access to shopping Plaza (Pan Am) Metro,I-66,I495, Plenty of parking and thespcious 2-car garage.3BR +2.5BA. New carpet and fresh painted.heat pump. HOA take care of lawn and snow removal.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3142 BABASHAW COURT have any available units?
3142 BABASHAW COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Merrifield, VA.
Is 3142 BABASHAW COURT currently offering any rent specials?
3142 BABASHAW COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.