All apartments in Merrifield
Find more places like 3021 NICOSH CIRCLE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Merrifield, VA
/
3021 NICOSH CIRCLE
Last updated November 12 2019 at 6:20 AM

3021 NICOSH CIRCLE

3021 Nicosh Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Merrifield
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3021 Nicosh Circle, Merrifield, VA 22042
Merrifield

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
parking
pool
garage
Vacant and Available Now! Beautifully maintained 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo in secured building w/underground parking & elevator**Neutral paint**Wood floors in living & dining rooms**Carpet in bedrooms**Updated bathrooms**Kitchen with lots of counter space & stainless appliances**Full size washer & dryer in unit**2 garage spaces**Storage unit**Community offers fitness center, outdoor pool, party room**Easy access to Rt 50, I66, I495, and Dunn Loring Metro**Close to Mosaic District restaurants & shopping**Owner prefers 2 year lease and will drop the rent $50/mo for multi year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3021 NICOSH CIRCLE have any available units?
3021 NICOSH CIRCLE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Merrifield, VA.
What amenities does 3021 NICOSH CIRCLE have?
Some of 3021 NICOSH CIRCLE's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3021 NICOSH CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
3021 NICOSH CIRCLE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3021 NICOSH CIRCLE pet-friendly?
No, 3021 NICOSH CIRCLE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Merrifield.
Does 3021 NICOSH CIRCLE offer parking?
Yes, 3021 NICOSH CIRCLE offers parking.
Does 3021 NICOSH CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3021 NICOSH CIRCLE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3021 NICOSH CIRCLE have a pool?
Yes, 3021 NICOSH CIRCLE has a pool.
Does 3021 NICOSH CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 3021 NICOSH CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 3021 NICOSH CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3021 NICOSH CIRCLE has units with dishwashers.
Does 3021 NICOSH CIRCLE have units with air conditioning?
No, 3021 NICOSH CIRCLE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avalon Mosaic
2987 District Ave
Merrifield, VA 22042
Modera Mosaic
2911 District Ave
Merrifield, VA 22042
Modera Avenir Place
2677 Avenir Pl
Merrifield, VA 22031
Prosperity Flats Apartments
2700 Dorr Ave
Merrifield, VA 22031

Similar Pages

Merrifield 1 BedroomsMerrifield 2 Bedrooms
Merrifield Apartments with GarageMerrifield Apartments with Pool
Merrifield Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VA
Fairfax, VAAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VAHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VAAdelphi, MDWest Falls Church, VALangley Park, MDSterling, VAAspen Hill, MDBailey's Crossroads, VA
Lincolnia, VAPotomac, MDManassas Park, VAWhite Oak, MDIdylwood, VAOlney, MDHuntington, VAHillcrest Heights, MDMontgomery Village, MDVienna, VAGroveton, VANorth Potomac, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of AmericaUniversity of the District of Columbia
George Washington University