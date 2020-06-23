3021 NICOSH CIRCLE

Amenities

Vacant and Available Now! Beautifully maintained 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo in secured building w/underground parking & elevator**Neutral paint**Wood floors in living & dining rooms**Carpet in bedrooms**Updated bathrooms**Kitchen with lots of counter space & stainless appliances**Full size washer & dryer in unit**2 garage spaces**Storage unit**Community offers fitness center, outdoor pool, party room**Easy access to Rt 50, I66, I495, and Dunn Loring Metro**Close to Mosaic District restaurants & shopping**Owner prefers 2 year lease and will drop the rent $50/mo for multi year lease