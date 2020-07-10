All apartments in Merrifield
Last updated June 8 2020 at 6:34 AM

2961 ESKRIDGE ROAD

2961 Eskridge Road · No Longer Available
Location

2961 Eskridge Road, Merrifield, VA 22042
Merrifield

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
Welcome Home to 2961 Eskridge Rd at The Mosaic District. You will love the well-thought out, contemporary styling of this townhome. Enjoy luxurious interior spaces, views from your rooftop patio or the amenities at Avalon. This large four-level townhouse is in the premier area of Fairfax, The Mosaic District, which boasts unique shopping, dining, and entertainment in a pedestrian environment. Built by EYA Homes in 2012, it features 1,880sqft, three bedrooms, three full baths and a powder room, plus a first floor office and two car garage. There are hardwood floors throughout the main level, the upper level loft, and the office. The main level has a large kitchen with center island seating, large open dining room and living room with tons of natural light from the near floor-to-ceiling windows. The Master bedroom has a walk-in closet and beautiful ensuite bath. The Master bathroom has double vanities, large deep soaking tub with separate shower and WC. The Princess Suite has large front facing windows and a it's ensuite bathroom. Laundry closet is conveniently located on the bedroom level.The top level loft has hardwood floors and a third ensuite bath. The rooftop patio features a double sided, gas fireplace and ample room to relax and enjoy the view. The home has ample parking with a two car garage in the rear, utility closet and extra room for storage.Owners get access exclusive access to Avalon amenities including fitness center, pool and shuttle to Dunn Loring Metro. Exclusive to Phase 1 townhome owners.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2961 ESKRIDGE ROAD have any available units?
2961 ESKRIDGE ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Merrifield, VA.
What amenities does 2961 ESKRIDGE ROAD have?
Some of 2961 ESKRIDGE ROAD's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2961 ESKRIDGE ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
2961 ESKRIDGE ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2961 ESKRIDGE ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 2961 ESKRIDGE ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Merrifield.
Does 2961 ESKRIDGE ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 2961 ESKRIDGE ROAD offers parking.
Does 2961 ESKRIDGE ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2961 ESKRIDGE ROAD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2961 ESKRIDGE ROAD have a pool?
Yes, 2961 ESKRIDGE ROAD has a pool.
Does 2961 ESKRIDGE ROAD have accessible units?
No, 2961 ESKRIDGE ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 2961 ESKRIDGE ROAD have units with dishwashers?
No, 2961 ESKRIDGE ROAD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2961 ESKRIDGE ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 2961 ESKRIDGE ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.

