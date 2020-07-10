2961 ESKRIDGE ROAD

Amenities

Welcome Home to 2961 Eskridge Rd at The Mosaic District. You will love the well-thought out, contemporary styling of this townhome. Enjoy luxurious interior spaces, views from your rooftop patio or the amenities at Avalon. This large four-level townhouse is in the premier area of Fairfax, The Mosaic District, which boasts unique shopping, dining, and entertainment in a pedestrian environment. Built by EYA Homes in 2012, it features 1,880sqft, three bedrooms, three full baths and a powder room, plus a first floor office and two car garage. There are hardwood floors throughout the main level, the upper level loft, and the office. The main level has a large kitchen with center island seating, large open dining room and living room with tons of natural light from the near floor-to-ceiling windows. The Master bedroom has a walk-in closet and beautiful ensuite bath. The Master bathroom has double vanities, large deep soaking tub with separate shower and WC. The Princess Suite has large front facing windows and a it's ensuite bathroom. Laundry closet is conveniently located on the bedroom level.The top level loft has hardwood floors and a third ensuite bath. The rooftop patio features a double sided, gas fireplace and ample room to relax and enjoy the view. The home has ample parking with a two car garage in the rear, utility closet and extra room for storage.Owners get access exclusive access to Avalon amenities including fitness center, pool and shuttle to Dunn Loring Metro. Exclusive to Phase 1 townhome owners.