2951 ELLENWOOD DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

LOVELY END UNIT ON CUL DE SAC BACKS TO WOODS! Cleaned, sanitized & move-in ready. Follow CDC guidelines while viewing. Big bay window in updated kit., granite counters, stove, stainless fridge. Excellent off street parking. MBR has ensuite bath and walk-in closet. Walk out RR w. FP, huge storage area with washer and dryer. Walk to Pan Am Mall and Vienna Metro. Near 495, I66 and chic Mosaic Center. No more than 2 incomes to qualify. No Co-signers and Good Credit required. Small pet case by case with deposit. Long term lease preferred. Nice home in a very private setting.