2951 ELLENWOOD DRIVE

Amenities
LOVELY END UNIT ON CUL DE SAC BACKS TO WOODS! Cleaned, sanitized & move-in ready. Follow CDC guidelines while viewing. Big bay window in updated kit., granite counters, stove, stainless fridge. Excellent off street parking. MBR has ensuite bath and walk-in closet. Walk out RR w. FP, huge storage area with washer and dryer. Walk to Pan Am Mall and Vienna Metro. Near 495, I66 and chic Mosaic Center. No more than 2 incomes to qualify. No Co-signers and Good Credit required. Small pet case by case with deposit. Long term lease preferred. Nice home in a very private setting.