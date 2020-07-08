All apartments in Merrifield
2951 ELLENWOOD DRIVE
Last updated May 5 2020 at 11:35 PM

2951 ELLENWOOD DRIVE

2951 Ellenwood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2951 Ellenwood Drive, Merrifield, VA 22031
Merrifield

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
LOVELY END UNIT ON CUL DE SAC BACKS TO WOODS! Cleaned, sanitized & move-in ready. Follow CDC guidelines while viewing. Big bay window in updated kit., granite counters, stove, stainless fridge. Excellent off street parking. MBR has ensuite bath and walk-in closet. Walk out RR w. FP, huge storage area with washer and dryer. Walk to Pan Am Mall and Vienna Metro. Near 495, I66 and chic Mosaic Center. No more than 2 incomes to qualify. No Co-signers and Good Credit required. Small pet case by case with deposit. Long term lease preferred. Nice home in a very private setting.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2951 ELLENWOOD DRIVE have any available units?
2951 ELLENWOOD DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Merrifield, VA.
What amenities does 2951 ELLENWOOD DRIVE have?
Some of 2951 ELLENWOOD DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2951 ELLENWOOD DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
2951 ELLENWOOD DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2951 ELLENWOOD DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 2951 ELLENWOOD DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 2951 ELLENWOOD DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 2951 ELLENWOOD DRIVE offers parking.
Does 2951 ELLENWOOD DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2951 ELLENWOOD DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2951 ELLENWOOD DRIVE have a pool?
No, 2951 ELLENWOOD DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 2951 ELLENWOOD DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 2951 ELLENWOOD DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 2951 ELLENWOOD DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2951 ELLENWOOD DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 2951 ELLENWOOD DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2951 ELLENWOOD DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.

