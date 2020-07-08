All apartments in Merrifield
Last updated May 20 2020 at 5:06 PM

2948 CEDAR LANE

2948 Cedar Lane · No Longer Available
Merrifield
1 Bedrooms
Apartments with Garage
Apartments with Pool
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

2948 Cedar Lane, Merrifield, VA 22031
Merrifield

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
ceiling fan
fireplace
media room
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
media room
Basement apartment for rent in wonderful area that includes all utilities. 2 bedrooms, one full bath, full kitchen and fireplace. Private side entrance, patio and parking. Washer and dryer in unit. Marble floors throughout and ceiling fans. Minutes away from I-66, 495, Rt. 50, Lee Highway and near Dunn Loring and Vienna Metro Stations. Movie theatre at nearby Mosaic District. Convenient locations, close to schools, shopping and restaurants. Maximum two adults and one kid, No Pets. Text William for questions.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2948 CEDAR LANE have any available units?
2948 CEDAR LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Merrifield, VA.
What amenities does 2948 CEDAR LANE have?
Some of 2948 CEDAR LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2948 CEDAR LANE currently offering any rent specials?
2948 CEDAR LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2948 CEDAR LANE pet-friendly?
No, 2948 CEDAR LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Merrifield.
Does 2948 CEDAR LANE offer parking?
Yes, 2948 CEDAR LANE offers parking.
Does 2948 CEDAR LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2948 CEDAR LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2948 CEDAR LANE have a pool?
No, 2948 CEDAR LANE does not have a pool.
Does 2948 CEDAR LANE have accessible units?
No, 2948 CEDAR LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 2948 CEDAR LANE have units with dishwashers?
No, 2948 CEDAR LANE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2948 CEDAR LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2948 CEDAR LANE does not have units with air conditioning.

