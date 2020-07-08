2948 CEDAR LANE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony parking ceiling fan fireplace media room

Basement apartment for rent in wonderful area that includes all utilities. 2 bedrooms, one full bath, full kitchen and fireplace. Private side entrance, patio and parking. Washer and dryer in unit. Marble floors throughout and ceiling fans. Minutes away from I-66, 495, Rt. 50, Lee Highway and near Dunn Loring and Vienna Metro Stations. Movie theatre at nearby Mosaic District. Convenient locations, close to schools, shopping and restaurants. Maximum two adults and one kid, No Pets. Text William for questions.