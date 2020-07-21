2916 EVERLEIGH WAY

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Great location-close to Mosaic District, PanAm Shopping, Restaurants, Vienna Metro and quick access to Rt. 66, 495, 29 and more. Three Level TH with a private fenced in brick patio backyard with shed, one assigned spot and other parking right at the front door! All bathrooms are updated, replacement low E windows. Finished Rec Room with full bath in LL, 2 very large closets and laundry room. House will be completely repainted, new stairs and living room carpet, and new blinds. Come see and move in by August 1st!!