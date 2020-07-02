All apartments in Merrifield
Last updated December 26 2019 at 1:50 PM

2900 MAINSTONE DRIVE

2900 Mainstone Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2900 Mainstone Drive, Merrifield, VA 22031
Merrifield

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Bright, spacious end-unit townhome with hardwood floors, huge master suite with loft bath area & walk in closet. 11ft vaulted ceilings in all BRs. Large deck off kitchen level, SS appliances, beautiful granite counter-tops, updated kitchen flooring & bathrooms w/ exotic granite, paved patio facing mature trees, fully-finished basement with walk-out level. Close to the Mosaic district and the Vienna metro station! Conveniently located to major highways - Lee Highway, I-66, Rt 50, and I-495. Come out and see this beautiful home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2900 MAINSTONE DRIVE have any available units?
2900 MAINSTONE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Merrifield, VA.
What amenities does 2900 MAINSTONE DRIVE have?
Some of 2900 MAINSTONE DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2900 MAINSTONE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
2900 MAINSTONE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2900 MAINSTONE DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 2900 MAINSTONE DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Merrifield.
Does 2900 MAINSTONE DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 2900 MAINSTONE DRIVE offers parking.
Does 2900 MAINSTONE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2900 MAINSTONE DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2900 MAINSTONE DRIVE have a pool?
No, 2900 MAINSTONE DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 2900 MAINSTONE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 2900 MAINSTONE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 2900 MAINSTONE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2900 MAINSTONE DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 2900 MAINSTONE DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2900 MAINSTONE DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.

