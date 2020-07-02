2900 MAINSTONE DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Bright, spacious end-unit townhome with hardwood floors, huge master suite with loft bath area & walk in closet. 11ft vaulted ceilings in all BRs. Large deck off kitchen level, SS appliances, beautiful granite counter-tops, updated kitchen flooring & bathrooms w/ exotic granite, paved patio facing mature trees, fully-finished basement with walk-out level. Close to the Mosaic district and the Vienna metro station! Conveniently located to major highways - Lee Highway, I-66, Rt 50, and I-495. Come out and see this beautiful home!