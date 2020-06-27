2894 TANZANITE PLACE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

*** LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION!***Walking distance to Vienna Metro Station*Minutes away from major commute routes: I-66 and I-495*2 minutes to Mosaic District*5 miles to Tyson's Corner Mall***This beautiful brick front colonial home is located in a quiet neighborhood on a private corner lot with abundant natural light*Over 4000 finished square feet with 4 bedrooms and 4.5 baths*Newly painted*New carpet*Hardwood floors with den/library on main level*Open concept gourmet kitchen with granite counter tops and many updated appliances*Gorgeous family/living room with a fireplace and high ceiling that overlooks vibrant greenery in backyard*Extra large master bedroom with tray ceiling, sitting room, and walk-in closet*Bedroom with a private bath and additional bedrooms with Jack and Jill on upper level*Cozy balcony to step out for fresh air from upper level* Spacious finished basement with a full bath; perfect for having guests over*Space to use as a storage room*Desirably large garage and wide driveway*** QUALITY LAWN CARE provided by HOA FREE OF CHARGE so spend time doing other things***MUST SEE HOME***