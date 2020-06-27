All apartments in Merrifield
Find more places like 2894 TANZANITE PLACE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Merrifield, VA
/
2894 TANZANITE PLACE
Last updated March 21 2020 at 9:10 AM

2894 TANZANITE PLACE

2894 Tanzanite Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Merrifield
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2894 Tanzanite Place, Merrifield, VA 22031
Merrifield

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
*** LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION!***Walking distance to Vienna Metro Station*Minutes away from major commute routes: I-66 and I-495*2 minutes to Mosaic District*5 miles to Tyson's Corner Mall***This beautiful brick front colonial home is located in a quiet neighborhood on a private corner lot with abundant natural light*Over 4000 finished square feet with 4 bedrooms and 4.5 baths*Newly painted*New carpet*Hardwood floors with den/library on main level*Open concept gourmet kitchen with granite counter tops and many updated appliances*Gorgeous family/living room with a fireplace and high ceiling that overlooks vibrant greenery in backyard*Extra large master bedroom with tray ceiling, sitting room, and walk-in closet*Bedroom with a private bath and additional bedrooms with Jack and Jill on upper level*Cozy balcony to step out for fresh air from upper level* Spacious finished basement with a full bath; perfect for having guests over*Space to use as a storage room*Desirably large garage and wide driveway*** QUALITY LAWN CARE provided by HOA FREE OF CHARGE so spend time doing other things***MUST SEE HOME***

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2894 TANZANITE PLACE have any available units?
2894 TANZANITE PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Merrifield, VA.
What amenities does 2894 TANZANITE PLACE have?
Some of 2894 TANZANITE PLACE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2894 TANZANITE PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
2894 TANZANITE PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2894 TANZANITE PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 2894 TANZANITE PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Merrifield.
Does 2894 TANZANITE PLACE offer parking?
Yes, 2894 TANZANITE PLACE offers parking.
Does 2894 TANZANITE PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2894 TANZANITE PLACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2894 TANZANITE PLACE have a pool?
No, 2894 TANZANITE PLACE does not have a pool.
Does 2894 TANZANITE PLACE have accessible units?
No, 2894 TANZANITE PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 2894 TANZANITE PLACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2894 TANZANITE PLACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 2894 TANZANITE PLACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2894 TANZANITE PLACE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
How to Find a Sublet
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avalon Mosaic
2987 District Ave
Merrifield, VA 22042
Prosperity Flats Apartments
2700 Dorr Ave
Merrifield, VA 22031
Modera Mosaic
2911 District Ave
Merrifield, VA 22042
Modera Avenir Place
2677 Avenir Pl
Merrifield, VA 22031

Similar Pages

Merrifield 1 BedroomsMerrifield 2 Bedrooms
Merrifield Apartments with GarageMerrifield Apartments with Pool
Merrifield Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VA
Fairfax, VAAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VAHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VAAdelphi, MDWest Falls Church, VALangley Park, MDSterling, VAAspen Hill, MDBailey's Crossroads, VA
Lincolnia, VAPotomac, MDManassas Park, VAWhite Oak, MDIdylwood, VAOlney, MDHuntington, VAHillcrest Heights, MDMontgomery Village, MDVienna, VAGroveton, VANorth Potomac, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of AmericaUniversity of the District of Columbia
George Washington University