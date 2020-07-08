All apartments in Merrifield
Last updated January 30 2020 at 12:27 AM

2829 LAURA GAE CIRCLE

2829 Laura Gae Circle · No Longer Available
Location

2829 Laura Gae Circle, Merrifield, VA 22180
Merrifield

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
media room
Move in ready! Spacious, newly renovated luxury 3 bedrooms/3.5 baths townhome with attached 2 car garage on a quiet street, steps from Mosaic Center (restaurants, shops, movie theater, and more)! A commuter's dream, just a short walk to Dunn Loring Metro and easy drive to I-495, Rt. 55, 50 & 28. Features include remodeled and upgraded kitchen with new stainless steel appliances, granite countertop, new plush wall to wall carpet on the bedroom level, gorgeous hardwood floors on main level and newly tiled flooring in the basement. Washer and dryer on the bedroom level. New paint throughout! Dogs only under 25 lbs. with pet deposit. Owner prefers 18+ months lease. Available immediately!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2829 LAURA GAE CIRCLE have any available units?
2829 LAURA GAE CIRCLE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Merrifield, VA.
What amenities does 2829 LAURA GAE CIRCLE have?
Some of 2829 LAURA GAE CIRCLE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2829 LAURA GAE CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
2829 LAURA GAE CIRCLE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2829 LAURA GAE CIRCLE pet-friendly?
Yes, 2829 LAURA GAE CIRCLE is pet friendly.
Does 2829 LAURA GAE CIRCLE offer parking?
Yes, 2829 LAURA GAE CIRCLE offers parking.
Does 2829 LAURA GAE CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2829 LAURA GAE CIRCLE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2829 LAURA GAE CIRCLE have a pool?
No, 2829 LAURA GAE CIRCLE does not have a pool.
Does 2829 LAURA GAE CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 2829 LAURA GAE CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 2829 LAURA GAE CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2829 LAURA GAE CIRCLE has units with dishwashers.
Does 2829 LAURA GAE CIRCLE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2829 LAURA GAE CIRCLE does not have units with air conditioning.

