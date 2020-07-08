2829 LAURA GAE CIRCLE

Amenities
Move in ready! Spacious, newly renovated luxury 3 bedrooms/3.5 baths townhome with attached 2 car garage on a quiet street, steps from Mosaic Center (restaurants, shops, movie theater, and more)! A commuter's dream, just a short walk to Dunn Loring Metro and easy drive to I-495, Rt. 55, 50 & 28. Features include remodeled and upgraded kitchen with new stainless steel appliances, granite countertop, new plush wall to wall carpet on the bedroom level, gorgeous hardwood floors on main level and newly tiled flooring in the basement. Washer and dryer on the bedroom level. New paint throughout! Dogs only under 25 lbs. with pet deposit. Owner prefers 18+ months lease. Available immediately!