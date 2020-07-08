2829 LAURA GAE CIRCLE

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry oven refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage media room

Move in ready! Spacious, newly renovated luxury 3 bedrooms/3.5 baths townhome with attached 2 car garage on a quiet street, steps from Mosaic Center (restaurants, shops, movie theater, and more)! A commuter's dream, just a short walk to Dunn Loring Metro and easy drive to I-495, Rt. 55, 50 & 28. Features include remodeled and upgraded kitchen with new stainless steel appliances, granite countertop, new plush wall to wall carpet on the bedroom level, gorgeous hardwood floors on main level and newly tiled flooring in the basement. Washer and dryer on the bedroom level. New paint throughout! Dogs only under 25 lbs. with pet deposit. Owner prefers 18+ months lease. Available immediately!