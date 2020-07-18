All apartments in Merrifield
2822 ANDIRON LANE
Last updated August 7 2019 at 3:20 AM

2822 ANDIRON LANE

2822 Andiron Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2822 Andiron Lane, Merrifield, VA 22180
Merrifield

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
on-site laundry
parking
playground
tennis court
This is a sunny open Town House! Kitchen has been renovated completely: walls removed and some installed to allow for lots of 42" white soft close cabinets, SS appliances, black granite counters, double window, recessed lights and a big open SS sink. New vinyl wood plank floors, new patio door looking out to a large deck in a fenced in backyard. Bathrooms have been updated also. The family room is very large and has a full size window. This is a 3 BR 2.5 bath, 3 level TH with a FP in the LL, besides Fam Room large window there are 2 more windows in the laundry room. This townhouse is close to Mosaic District shopping/restaurants/entertainment- walking path to Dunn Loring Metro, close to Rt 66, 495,29 and much more. TH in a tree covered area away from traffic. There are 2 assigned parking spots very close to your house and HOA covers trash and snow removal, maintains common area and there are tennis and basketball courts on premise along with a tot lot.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2822 ANDIRON LANE have any available units?
2822 ANDIRON LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Merrifield, VA.
What amenities does 2822 ANDIRON LANE have?
Some of 2822 ANDIRON LANE's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2822 ANDIRON LANE currently offering any rent specials?
2822 ANDIRON LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2822 ANDIRON LANE pet-friendly?
No, 2822 ANDIRON LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Merrifield.
Does 2822 ANDIRON LANE offer parking?
Yes, 2822 ANDIRON LANE offers parking.
Does 2822 ANDIRON LANE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2822 ANDIRON LANE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2822 ANDIRON LANE have a pool?
No, 2822 ANDIRON LANE does not have a pool.
Does 2822 ANDIRON LANE have accessible units?
No, 2822 ANDIRON LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 2822 ANDIRON LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2822 ANDIRON LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 2822 ANDIRON LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2822 ANDIRON LANE does not have units with air conditioning.
