2822 ANDIRON LANE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court on-site laundry parking playground tennis court

This is a sunny open Town House! Kitchen has been renovated completely: walls removed and some installed to allow for lots of 42" white soft close cabinets, SS appliances, black granite counters, double window, recessed lights and a big open SS sink. New vinyl wood plank floors, new patio door looking out to a large deck in a fenced in backyard. Bathrooms have been updated also. The family room is very large and has a full size window. This is a 3 BR 2.5 bath, 3 level TH with a FP in the LL, besides Fam Room large window there are 2 more windows in the laundry room. This townhouse is close to Mosaic District shopping/restaurants/entertainment- walking path to Dunn Loring Metro, close to Rt 66, 495,29 and much more. TH in a tree covered area away from traffic. There are 2 assigned parking spots very close to your house and HOA covers trash and snow removal, maintains common area and there are tennis and basketball courts on premise along with a tot lot.