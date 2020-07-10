2817 KNOLLSIDE LANE

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Great Location! 15-minute walk to Metro and Mosaic District. Nice deck off back looking out to open common area. Assigned spaces to park. Fireplace in lower level. Walkout to fenced yard. This home always rents quickly and is available for a long term lease. Neutral colors. Colors you see in the picture are from before it was painted. Pets OK just add $25 per mo per pet. new Carpet and Paint 2015