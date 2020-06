Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities elevator

Few Steps to Dunn Loring Metro.. Enjoy Like City life with shops and restaurants around. Beautiful home with 3 bedrooms and 3 baths Hardwood in living/dining.. Kitchen with granite counter top, gas cooking. Large MBR with walk in closet, luxurious bath with soaking tub . Washer/ Dryer in unit. Family room with cozy gas fireplace. Close to Route 50,29, I-66 and I-495. Mosaic District livingNo showings due to Corona Virus