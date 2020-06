Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Picture perfect home in Great Falls feeding to Langley High School. Hardwood floors and neutral paint colors make it easy to move right in away. Updated kitchen has stainless appliances, glass backsplash and granite counters. New roof and siding as well as windows. 2 wood burning fireplaces. Lower level rec room w/ half bath and room to expand. Over a half acre lot with lush lawn and mature trees. Great access to Rt. 7/Toll Road. No pets allowed.