8745 OLD DOMINION DR

NEW PHOTOS AVAILABLE. 1st Time Rental ~ Stunning custom contemporary in McLean (Langley High School district) surrounded by trees, yet so close to Tysons, DC and major transportation routes. Featuring two master suites, heated pool, kitchen with SubZero refrigerator, 2 Bosch appliances, 2 wall ovens, and breath-taking views throughout! The walk-out lower level offers exercise and recreation rooms, 2 additional bedrooms, and easy access to the pool. Gated entrance, circular driveway, multiple patios with outdoor fireplace, built-in grill, and three car garage. Available in immediately. By appointment only. APPLICATION LINK: https://www.longandfoster.com/rentals/8745-Old-Dominion-Drive-Mclean-VA-22102-295810573