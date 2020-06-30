All apartments in McLean
Home
/
McLean, VA
/
8745 OLD DOMINION DR
Last updated May 15 2020 at 10:28 AM

8745 OLD DOMINION DR

8745 Old Dominion Drive · No Longer Available
McLean
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Apartments with Balcony
2 Bedrooms
Location

8745 Old Dominion Drive, McLean, VA 22102

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
gym
pool
clubhouse
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
NEW PHOTOS AVAILABLE. 1st Time Rental ~ Stunning custom contemporary in McLean (Langley High School district) surrounded by trees, yet so close to Tysons, DC and major transportation routes. Featuring two master suites, heated pool, kitchen with SubZero refrigerator, 2 Bosch appliances, 2 wall ovens, and breath-taking views throughout! The walk-out lower level offers exercise and recreation rooms, 2 additional bedrooms, and easy access to the pool. Gated entrance, circular driveway, multiple patios with outdoor fireplace, built-in grill, and three car garage. Available in immediately. By appointment only. APPLICATION LINK: https://www.longandfoster.com/rentals/8745-Old-Dominion-Drive-Mclean-VA-22102-295810573

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8745 OLD DOMINION DR have any available units?
8745 OLD DOMINION DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McLean, VA.
What amenities does 8745 OLD DOMINION DR have?
Some of 8745 OLD DOMINION DR's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8745 OLD DOMINION DR currently offering any rent specials?
8745 OLD DOMINION DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8745 OLD DOMINION DR pet-friendly?
No, 8745 OLD DOMINION DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McLean.
Does 8745 OLD DOMINION DR offer parking?
Yes, 8745 OLD DOMINION DR offers parking.
Does 8745 OLD DOMINION DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8745 OLD DOMINION DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8745 OLD DOMINION DR have a pool?
Yes, 8745 OLD DOMINION DR has a pool.
Does 8745 OLD DOMINION DR have accessible units?
No, 8745 OLD DOMINION DR does not have accessible units.
Does 8745 OLD DOMINION DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 8745 OLD DOMINION DR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8745 OLD DOMINION DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 8745 OLD DOMINION DR does not have units with air conditioning.

