8358 Alvord St.

Charming & Tastefully Trendy Renovated 4BR home in Langley HS pyramid - Private corner lot backing to trees in prime real estate location of sought-after McLean! EYE CANDY merges with ELEGANCE*SWEET RENOVATION*Hundreds of thousands of $$$ in interior remodeling & modernizing in 2014, this home truly shines! It says "TRENDY", yet so comfortable, cozy & functional*Neutral paint colors, recess lighting & gleaming hardwood floors throughout home*Light & Bright, entire home is sun-filled & open feel of living space*Gourmet kitchen with granite counters, tiled backsplash & tiled floors, ample cabinetry space & stainless steel appliances with charming brick hearth fireplace wall shared into family room with french patio doors leading to outside perfect for entertaining*Formal living room with 2nd brick fireplace & unique brick columns adding character to this sitting area*Two Master Suites including a main-LVL master with hardwood floors*Bedrooms all spacious with LUX bathrooms with designer tiled floor to wall showers, upscale vanities & glass enclosure showers*Fully finished lower level with 3rd brick hearth fireplace*Over an acre of landscaped lot with cherry trees enveloping the view*Invisible fence exists for pets*Expansive Slate patio with built in BBQ grill*Highly desired Langley High School District*This home will not last long! *AVAILABLE 5.4.2020*



VIRTUAL TOUR: https://www.zillow.com/view-3d-home/72b7df8c-1db2-48eb-9aeb-d04900a21870/?utm_source=captureapp



*This home is professionally managed by Chambers Theory Property Management.

*Please contact Jen Ferris for details on viewing & applying for this home.

*Jen.Ferris@ChambersTheory.com or call 202.817.9695



