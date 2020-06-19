All apartments in McLean
8358 Alvord St.
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

8358 Alvord St.

8358 Alvord Street · (703) 817-9695
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

8358 Alvord Street, McLean, VA 22102

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

5 Bedrooms

Unit 8358 Alvord St. · Avail. now

$5,250

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 4.5 Bath · 2572 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bbq/grill
Charming & Tastefully Trendy Renovated 4BR home in Langley HS pyramid - Private corner lot backing to trees in prime real estate location of sought-after McLean! EYE CANDY merges with ELEGANCE*SWEET RENOVATION*Hundreds of thousands of $$$ in interior remodeling & modernizing in 2014, this home truly shines! It says "TRENDY", yet so comfortable, cozy & functional*Neutral paint colors, recess lighting & gleaming hardwood floors throughout home*Light & Bright, entire home is sun-filled & open feel of living space*Gourmet kitchen with granite counters, tiled backsplash & tiled floors, ample cabinetry space & stainless steel appliances with charming brick hearth fireplace wall shared into family room with french patio doors leading to outside perfect for entertaining*Formal living room with 2nd brick fireplace & unique brick columns adding character to this sitting area*Two Master Suites including a main-LVL master with hardwood floors*Bedrooms all spacious with LUX bathrooms with designer tiled floor to wall showers, upscale vanities & glass enclosure showers*Fully finished lower level with 3rd brick hearth fireplace*Over an acre of landscaped lot with cherry trees enveloping the view*Invisible fence exists for pets*Expansive Slate patio with built in BBQ grill*Highly desired Langley High School District*This home will not last long! *AVAILABLE 5.4.2020*

VIRTUAL TOUR: https://www.zillow.com/view-3d-home/72b7df8c-1db2-48eb-9aeb-d04900a21870/?utm_source=captureapp

*This home is professionally managed by Chambers Theory Property Management.
*Please contact Jen Ferris for details on viewing & applying for this home.
*Jen.Ferris@ChambersTheory.com or call 202.817.9695

(RLNE5736033)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8358 Alvord St. have any available units?
8358 Alvord St. has a unit available for $5,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 8358 Alvord St. have?
Some of 8358 Alvord St.'s amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8358 Alvord St. currently offering any rent specials?
8358 Alvord St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8358 Alvord St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 8358 Alvord St. is pet friendly.
Does 8358 Alvord St. offer parking?
No, 8358 Alvord St. does not offer parking.
Does 8358 Alvord St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8358 Alvord St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8358 Alvord St. have a pool?
No, 8358 Alvord St. does not have a pool.
Does 8358 Alvord St. have accessible units?
No, 8358 Alvord St. does not have accessible units.
Does 8358 Alvord St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 8358 Alvord St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8358 Alvord St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 8358 Alvord St. does not have units with air conditioning.
