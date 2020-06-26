8111 CAWDOR CT

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pool tennis court

Property can be furnished for a reasonable fee. Property available on Oct 1st . Needs appointment by texting listing agent 7032681850 (Han) or email listing agent with listing agent. Property can be furnished. BEAUTIFUL REMODELED MCLEAN HAMLET HOME w/ Fantastic fenced .30 acre landscaped yard! In the quiet location of the neighborhood. Near pool, tennis courts, recreation ctr, elementary school, 2 parks. You'll love this great home w/ spacious rooms, updated kitchen, refinish gorgeous HW flrs, new Baths, screened porch & MUCH MORE! *Close in fantastic location. Near Tysons, Wash DC METRO!*TOP Schools!