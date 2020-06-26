7102 WESTBURY ROAD

Amenities

This home feels and looks almost new. With 4 bedrooms and 3 full baths, it is the perfect place to call home. Also, it is ideally located on a cul-de-sac and backs to Lewinsville Park. Walk to McLean High School and McLean Swim & Tennis Association. Drive 10 minutes to Tysons Corner, 7 minutes to Capital One, and 4 minutes to "downtown" McLean with Giant Food and Total Wine. This updated home features newly refinished hardwood floors, new appliances, fixtures and lighting, fresh paint, new carpeting, and new Levolor cellular shades on every window (all windows insulated, easy-open/clean, with screens). The main level provides a light-filled living room with a gas fireplace, an open floorplan to the dining room and an updated kitchen with new quartz countertops and new stainless steel appliances (5-burner gas range, 21-c.ft. fridge, microwave), sink and fixtures. Upstairs there's a master bedroom with an en suite bath, two additional bedrooms and a full bath. All four bedrooms have Levolor blackout cellular shades. The lower level features a bedroom with built-ins and an en suite bath, and a large family room with wood-burning stove, direct walk-out to the carport, and new wall-to-wall carpeting. There is a very large unfinished second lower level with windows, walk-out to the backyard and a Fisher & Paykel washer and dryer. The large, flat backyard is fully fenced. ~ 2,660 sq.ft. interior, plus carport~ 2,010 sq.ft. finished (650 sq.ft. main level, 680 sq.ft. upper level; 680 sq.ft. lower level)~ 650 sq.ft. unfinished (large basement)~ Plus attached carport