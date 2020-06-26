All apartments in McLean
Last updated November 8 2019 at 5:48 AM

7102 WESTBURY ROAD

7102 Westbury Road · No Longer Available
Location

7102 Westbury Road, McLean, VA 22101

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
parking
pool
tennis court
This home feels and looks almost new. With 4 bedrooms and 3 full baths, it is the perfect place to call home. Also, it is ideally located on a cul-de-sac and backs to Lewinsville Park. Walk to McLean High School and McLean Swim & Tennis Association. Drive 10 minutes to Tysons Corner, 7 minutes to Capital One, and 4 minutes to "downtown" McLean with Giant Food and Total Wine. This updated home features newly refinished hardwood floors, new appliances, fixtures and lighting, fresh paint, new carpeting, and new Levolor cellular shades on every window (all windows insulated, easy-open/clean, with screens). The main level provides a light-filled living room with a gas fireplace, an open floorplan to the dining room and an updated kitchen with new quartz countertops and new stainless steel appliances (5-burner gas range, 21-c.ft. fridge, microwave), sink and fixtures. Upstairs there's a master bedroom with an en suite bath, two additional bedrooms and a full bath. All four bedrooms have Levolor blackout cellular shades. The lower level features a bedroom with built-ins and an en suite bath, and a large family room with wood-burning stove, direct walk-out to the carport, and new wall-to-wall carpeting. There is a very large unfinished second lower level with windows, walk-out to the backyard and a Fisher & Paykel washer and dryer. The large, flat backyard is fully fenced. ~ 2,660 sq.ft. interior, plus carport~ 2,010 sq.ft. finished (650 sq.ft. main level, 680 sq.ft. upper level; 680 sq.ft. lower level)~ 650 sq.ft. unfinished (large basement)~ Plus attached carport

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7102 WESTBURY ROAD have any available units?
7102 WESTBURY ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McLean, VA.
What amenities does 7102 WESTBURY ROAD have?
Some of 7102 WESTBURY ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7102 WESTBURY ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
7102 WESTBURY ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7102 WESTBURY ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 7102 WESTBURY ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McLean.
Does 7102 WESTBURY ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 7102 WESTBURY ROAD offers parking.
Does 7102 WESTBURY ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7102 WESTBURY ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7102 WESTBURY ROAD have a pool?
Yes, 7102 WESTBURY ROAD has a pool.
Does 7102 WESTBURY ROAD have accessible units?
No, 7102 WESTBURY ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 7102 WESTBURY ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7102 WESTBURY ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Does 7102 WESTBURY ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 7102 WESTBURY ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.

