6821 BROYHILL STREET
Last updated May 13 2020 at 6:15 AM

6821 BROYHILL STREET

6821 Broyhill Street · No Longer Available
Location

6821 Broyhill Street, McLean, VA 22101

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Bigger than it seems and rooms for everyone! Now available... updated 4-level split home with 4 bedrooms, 2 dens (can be use as bedrooms), 4 full baths, with attached single car garage. This home offers a gourmet kitchen with granite countertop, stainless appliances, and wood floors on all 4 levels. Fully fenced yard. Minutes from downtown McLean to grocery stores and restaurants. McLean school pyramid. Easy drive to all major highways and both airports. Pets are case by case with pet deposit. Rent includes lawn care and HVAC maintenance. Tenant is responsible for all utilities and trash service.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6821 BROYHILL STREET have any available units?
6821 BROYHILL STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McLean, VA.
What amenities does 6821 BROYHILL STREET have?
Some of 6821 BROYHILL STREET's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6821 BROYHILL STREET currently offering any rent specials?
6821 BROYHILL STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6821 BROYHILL STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 6821 BROYHILL STREET is pet friendly.
Does 6821 BROYHILL STREET offer parking?
Yes, 6821 BROYHILL STREET offers parking.
Does 6821 BROYHILL STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6821 BROYHILL STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6821 BROYHILL STREET have a pool?
No, 6821 BROYHILL STREET does not have a pool.
Does 6821 BROYHILL STREET have accessible units?
No, 6821 BROYHILL STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 6821 BROYHILL STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 6821 BROYHILL STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6821 BROYHILL STREET have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6821 BROYHILL STREET has units with air conditioning.

