6821 BROYHILL STREET

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Bigger than it seems and rooms for everyone! Now available... updated 4-level split home with 4 bedrooms, 2 dens (can be use as bedrooms), 4 full baths, with attached single car garage. This home offers a gourmet kitchen with granite countertop, stainless appliances, and wood floors on all 4 levels. Fully fenced yard. Minutes from downtown McLean to grocery stores and restaurants. McLean school pyramid. Easy drive to all major highways and both airports. Pets are case by case with pet deposit. Rent includes lawn care and HVAC maintenance. Tenant is responsible for all utilities and trash service.