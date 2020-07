Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry

Great location in quiet subdivision within close proximity to 495, shops, restaurants and schools. Cozy townhome with private back yard accessed from kitchen. Upper level has three bedrooms and two full baths, main level has large, bright living room, leading to dining room and kitchen. There is also a guest bath on main level. Lower level has a very large family room, a full bath, den and laundry room. Ready for you to move right in!