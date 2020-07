6803 LUMSDEN STREET

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage fireplace ice maker microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

TERRIFIC 2 YEAR OLD CUSTOM BUILT COLONIAL IN MCLEAN. OVER 8,600 SF AND FEATURES 6 BEDROOMS AND 7,55 BATHROOMS. THE MANY FEATURES INCLUDE: SOARING CEILINGS AND LARGE WINDOWS THROUGHOUT THE HOME, HUGE GOURMET KITCHEN BOASTING A WOLF OVEN WITH 6 COOKING FIRES, BUILT IN MICROWAVE, SUBZERO REFRIGERATOR, SPICE KITCHEN, A SECOND BUTLERS KITCHEN WITH A SAMSUNG REFRIGERATOR, ELECTRIC INDUCTION OVEN WITH FORCE FIRES AND A BOSH DISHWASHER. THE LARGE GARAGE HAS PLUG FOR ELECTRIC CAR CHARGING AND THIRD REFRIGERATOR FOR FOOD STORAGE. THE FAMILY ROOM HAS A LOVELY, CONTEMPORARY FIREPLACE, ALL WINDOWS HAVE CUSTOM BLINDS AND SOME ARE CONTROLLED REMOTELY. CHANDELIER, CEILING AND FAN LIGHTS ARE PROVIDED WITH LED LIGHTS FOR ENERGY SAVINGS. ****THIS WILL BE ON THE MARKET ON JULY 1 AND READY FOR NEW TENANT ON SEPTEMBER 1. TENANT CAN RENT UP TO 4 YEARS AND IT CAN COME FURNISHED FOR $15,000 PER MONTH.**** DON'T MISS THIS ONE, IT'S SPECIAL!!!