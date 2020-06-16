6707 WEMBERLY WAY

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace ice maker microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool garage media room wine room

Beautiful Home on almost 1 Acre Lot located in Sought After Langley Forest Neighborhood. Walk into 2-story foyer that leads to Spacious floor plan. Gorgeous living Room with formal Fireplace & Magnificent Volume Ceiling with Collar-Tie Beams. Intricate Moldings throughout. Esquire Style Built-ins in Library. FR features Tall Vista Window Wall with Transoms, Stone Fireplace, & Elegant Coffered Cross-Beam Ceiling. Chef's Caliber Island Kitchen! Main level also features a second front entrance near Garage. All Upper Level Bedrooms include own Private Bathroom & Walk in Closets. Master Bedroom Suite features: Tray Ceilings, Fireplace, Den/Sitting Room, Bath (w/ heated floors), & Two Walk in Closets! Walkout Lower Level Set up Great for Entertainment. Rec Room, Lounge Area with Bar (w/ top-tier appliances, such as SubZero undercounter refrigerator, ice maker, microwave, & a Bosch dishwasher), Wine Room & Media Room. Bedroom en suite & Exercise/Bonus Room ( w/ mat floor & large window also in Lower Level! French Doors opening to Stone Patio & large private backyard with room for a pool! Heavily treed backing to United States Dedicated Parkland. *Fence is not the lot line.*