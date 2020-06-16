All apartments in McLean
6707 WEMBERLY WAY

6707 Wemberly Way · (866) 677-6937
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6707 Wemberly Way, McLean, VA 22101

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

6 Bedrooms

Unit 6 Bed · Avail. now

$14,000

Click to see floorplan

6 Bed · 9 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
media room
wine room
Beautiful Home on almost 1 Acre Lot located in Sought After Langley Forest Neighborhood. Walk into 2-story foyer that leads to Spacious floor plan. Gorgeous living Room with formal Fireplace & Magnificent Volume Ceiling with Collar-Tie Beams. Intricate Moldings throughout. Esquire Style Built-ins in Library. FR features Tall Vista Window Wall with Transoms, Stone Fireplace, & Elegant Coffered Cross-Beam Ceiling. Chef's Caliber Island Kitchen! Main level also features a second front entrance near Garage. All Upper Level Bedrooms include own Private Bathroom & Walk in Closets. Master Bedroom Suite features: Tray Ceilings, Fireplace, Den/Sitting Room, Bath (w/ heated floors), & Two Walk in Closets! Walkout Lower Level Set up Great for Entertainment. Rec Room, Lounge Area with Bar (w/ top-tier appliances, such as SubZero undercounter refrigerator, ice maker, microwave, & a Bosch dishwasher), Wine Room & Media Room. Bedroom en suite & Exercise/Bonus Room ( w/ mat floor & large window also in Lower Level! French Doors opening to Stone Patio & large private backyard with room for a pool! Heavily treed backing to United States Dedicated Parkland. *Fence is not the lot line.*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6707 WEMBERLY WAY have any available units?
6707 WEMBERLY WAY has a unit available for $14,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6707 WEMBERLY WAY have?
Some of 6707 WEMBERLY WAY's amenities include wine room, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6707 WEMBERLY WAY currently offering any rent specials?
6707 WEMBERLY WAY isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6707 WEMBERLY WAY pet-friendly?
No, 6707 WEMBERLY WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McLean.
Does 6707 WEMBERLY WAY offer parking?
Yes, 6707 WEMBERLY WAY does offer parking.
Does 6707 WEMBERLY WAY have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6707 WEMBERLY WAY does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6707 WEMBERLY WAY have a pool?
Yes, 6707 WEMBERLY WAY has a pool.
Does 6707 WEMBERLY WAY have accessible units?
No, 6707 WEMBERLY WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 6707 WEMBERLY WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6707 WEMBERLY WAY has units with dishwashers.
Does 6707 WEMBERLY WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 6707 WEMBERLY WAY does not have units with air conditioning.
