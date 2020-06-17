All apartments in McLean
Last updated November 30 2019 at 12:14 AM

6700 WEAVER AVENUE

6700 Weaver Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

6700 Weaver Avenue, McLean, VA 22101

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
gym
fireplace
game room
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
gym
game room
parking
garage
internet access
media room
4 bedroom / 4 bathroom house. Fenced back-yard. 2-car detached garage with storage -- Shows OK - not a renovated house, but in a GREAT school district in McLean - ONE MILE to the Metro - TEN MILES to the Airport - GREAT family friendly neighborhood. LOADS OF SPACE INSIDE. Wood floors throughout with a slate floor enclosed sunroom, tiled basement and huge master bedroom. The house was expanded 4 times - so, if you want a knitting room, or a game room, or an Xbox room, a movie-media room, or a reading room, or a music room, or workout room or a man/woman cave, or even a home office - OR ALL OF THEM There are that many rooms with ample storage areas throughout the house - each member of the family can have their own "My Space" - so - what are you waiting for? $3,300 a month - available TODAY - come and take a look. Tenant pays Gas, Electricity, Water, Cable/Internet/Phone and All Landscaping/Yard Work. Pets OOK (no cats, only dogs) - smoking allowed outside, not inside, YES to Section 8Visit the Property Information Wesbite at www.6700WeaverAvenue.com - - If you want to directly apply, please visit: https://home.cozy.co/r/apply/813079

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 6 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6700 WEAVER AVENUE have any available units?
6700 WEAVER AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McLean, VA.
What amenities does 6700 WEAVER AVENUE have?
Some of 6700 WEAVER AVENUE's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6700 WEAVER AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
6700 WEAVER AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6700 WEAVER AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 6700 WEAVER AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McLean.
Does 6700 WEAVER AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 6700 WEAVER AVENUE offers parking.
Does 6700 WEAVER AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6700 WEAVER AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6700 WEAVER AVENUE have a pool?
No, 6700 WEAVER AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 6700 WEAVER AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 6700 WEAVER AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 6700 WEAVER AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 6700 WEAVER AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6700 WEAVER AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 6700 WEAVER AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
