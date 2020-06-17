6700 WEAVER AVENUE

Amenities

4 bedroom / 4 bathroom house. Fenced back-yard. 2-car detached garage with storage -- Shows OK - not a renovated house, but in a GREAT school district in McLean - ONE MILE to the Metro - TEN MILES to the Airport - GREAT family friendly neighborhood. LOADS OF SPACE INSIDE. Wood floors throughout with a slate floor enclosed sunroom, tiled basement and huge master bedroom. The house was expanded 4 times - so, if you want a knitting room, or a game room, or an Xbox room, a movie-media room, or a reading room, or a music room, or workout room or a man/woman cave, or even a home office - OR ALL OF THEM There are that many rooms with ample storage areas throughout the house - each member of the family can have their own "My Space" - so - what are you waiting for? $3,300 a month - available TODAY - come and take a look. Tenant pays Gas, Electricity, Water, Cable/Internet/Phone and All Landscaping/Yard Work. Pets OOK (no cats, only dogs) - smoking allowed outside, not inside, YES to Section 8Visit the Property Information Wesbite at www.6700WeaverAvenue.com - - If you want to directly apply, please visit: https://home.cozy.co/r/apply/813079