6524 TRUMAN LANE.
McLean, VA
6524 TRUMAN LANE
Last updated December 20 2019 at 9:02 AM

6524 TRUMAN LANE

6524 Truman Lane · No Longer Available
McLean
Location

6524 Truman Lane, McLean, VA 22043

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
Looking for a large and fabulous rental before the New Year? Here it is! Awesome and spacious living space on three levels (5BR/3.5BA) on a quiet cul de sac, off Kirby Rd. near Westmoreland. HUGE kitchen with massive granite island for celebrations, meals and long chats. KIT has skylights, a desk w/built-ins and laundry area. Hardwoods throughout the first floor in the LR/DR/KIT and FR. LR/DR and FR on 1st floor are spacious - FR with fireplace opens to KIT. Large deck overlooks wooded area and is accessible from the KIT and FR for great outdoor living and entertaining. A small second deck is accessible off the basement rec room. NOTE that both decks will be refinished in the spring. MBR has a walk in closet and extra sink in the dressing area. Other 2 BR on 2ndfloor are oversized and both have walk in closets. Basement boasts 2 BR and 1 BA, a HUGE rec room with wet bar and built ins - and extensive storage space. Back yard is fully fenced. Super convenient location - 3 turns to the GW Parkway into DC; close to the WFC Metro; easy access to I-66, Beltway and Tysons.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 6524 TRUMAN LANE have any available units?
6524 TRUMAN LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McLean, VA.
What amenities does 6524 TRUMAN LANE have?
Some of 6524 TRUMAN LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6524 TRUMAN LANE currently offering any rent specials?
6524 TRUMAN LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6524 TRUMAN LANE pet-friendly?
No, 6524 TRUMAN LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McLean.
Does 6524 TRUMAN LANE offer parking?
Yes, 6524 TRUMAN LANE offers parking.
Does 6524 TRUMAN LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6524 TRUMAN LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6524 TRUMAN LANE have a pool?
No, 6524 TRUMAN LANE does not have a pool.
Does 6524 TRUMAN LANE have accessible units?
No, 6524 TRUMAN LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 6524 TRUMAN LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6524 TRUMAN LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 6524 TRUMAN LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 6524 TRUMAN LANE does not have units with air conditioning.

