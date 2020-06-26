6524 TRUMAN LANE.

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking

Looking for a large and fabulous rental before the New Year? Here it is! Awesome and spacious living space on three levels (5BR/3.5BA) on a quiet cul de sac, off Kirby Rd. near Westmoreland. HUGE kitchen with massive granite island for celebrations, meals and long chats. KIT has skylights, a desk w/built-ins and laundry area. Hardwoods throughout the first floor in the LR/DR/KIT and FR. LR/DR and FR on 1st floor are spacious - FR with fireplace opens to KIT. Large deck overlooks wooded area and is accessible from the KIT and FR for great outdoor living and entertaining. A small second deck is accessible off the basement rec room. NOTE that both decks will be refinished in the spring. MBR has a walk in closet and extra sink in the dressing area. Other 2 BR on 2ndfloor are oversized and both have walk in closets. Basement boasts 2 BR and 1 BA, a HUGE rec room with wet bar and built ins - and extensive storage space. Back yard is fully fenced. Super convenient location - 3 turns to the GW Parkway into DC; close to the WFC Metro; easy access to I-66, Beltway and Tysons.