1928 BIRCH RD
Last updated August 2 2019 at 8:25 PM

1928 BIRCH RD

1928 Birch Road · No Longer Available
Location

1928 Birch Road, McLean, VA 22043

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Charming 1930's Cottage in great location - Hardwood floors in Living Room - Fireplace - New carpet in Bedroom (installed by the end of the week) - Newly painted - Lovely professionally landscaped yard - Deck - pets welcome on a case by case -

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1928 BIRCH RD have any available units?
1928 BIRCH RD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McLean, VA.
What amenities does 1928 BIRCH RD have?
Some of 1928 BIRCH RD's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1928 BIRCH RD currently offering any rent specials?
1928 BIRCH RD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1928 BIRCH RD pet-friendly?
Yes, 1928 BIRCH RD is pet friendly.
Does 1928 BIRCH RD offer parking?
Yes, 1928 BIRCH RD offers parking.
Does 1928 BIRCH RD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1928 BIRCH RD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1928 BIRCH RD have a pool?
No, 1928 BIRCH RD does not have a pool.
Does 1928 BIRCH RD have accessible units?
No, 1928 BIRCH RD does not have accessible units.
Does 1928 BIRCH RD have units with dishwashers?
No, 1928 BIRCH RD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1928 BIRCH RD have units with air conditioning?
No, 1928 BIRCH RD does not have units with air conditioning.
