Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Single family McLean charmer available immediately! 3 bedroom, 2 full bath home complete with a huge yard, fully finished basement and a bonus room currently being used as an office! Newly renovated kitchen! Hardwood floors through out the main level. Spacious laundry room. Easy commute to DC and Tyson's Corner. Lawn maintenance available for an additional $150 a month. Can be available partially furnished.