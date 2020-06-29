1718 Great Falls St

Amenities

Remodeled house with a large pool. Contemporary layout. 4 levels split. 5 bedrooms. 3 full baths. Sunroom with skylight. Large deck off kitchen overlooking the newly resurfaced pool. Modern cabinets. No carpet. Hardwood floors and tiles throughout. Tiled mudroom at the entrance from the carport. Bicycles and motorcycle shed. Newly installed energy-efficient gas heater, gas water heater, and a/c unit. Silent dishwasher. Double oven stove, High-end laundry appliances Fireplace. LED ceiling recessed lights. Automatic Polaris pool robot cleaner. Customed winter pool mesh cover. Ethernet cable hooked up in rooms. JBL speakers ceiling mounted.



Property Highlights:

- 5 Bedrooms 3 Bathrooms

- Washer & Dryer in home

- Hardwoods throughout

- Additional living space in lower level

- One full bath on each level

- Available now



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5415541)