All apartments in McLean
Find more places like 1718 Great Falls St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
McLean, VA
/
1718 Great Falls St
Last updated March 15 2020 at 11:12 AM

1718 Great Falls St

1718 Great Falls Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
McLean
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1718 Great Falls Street, McLean, VA 22101

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
pool
Remodeled house with a large pool. Contemporary layout. 4 levels split. 5 bedrooms. 3 full baths. Sunroom with skylight. Large deck off kitchen overlooking the newly resurfaced pool. Modern cabinets. No carpet. Hardwood floors and tiles throughout. Tiled mudroom at the entrance from the carport. Bicycles and motorcycle shed. Newly installed energy-efficient gas heater, gas water heater, and a/c unit. Silent dishwasher. Double oven stove, High-end laundry appliances Fireplace. LED ceiling recessed lights. Automatic Polaris pool robot cleaner. Customed winter pool mesh cover. Ethernet cable hooked up in rooms. JBL speakers ceiling mounted.

Property Highlights:
- 5 Bedrooms 3 Bathrooms
- Washer & Dryer in home
- Hardwoods throughout
- Additional living space in lower level
- One full bath on each level
- Available now

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5415541)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1718 Great Falls St have any available units?
1718 Great Falls St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McLean, VA.
What amenities does 1718 Great Falls St have?
Some of 1718 Great Falls St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1718 Great Falls St currently offering any rent specials?
1718 Great Falls St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1718 Great Falls St pet-friendly?
No, 1718 Great Falls St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McLean.
Does 1718 Great Falls St offer parking?
Yes, 1718 Great Falls St offers parking.
Does 1718 Great Falls St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1718 Great Falls St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1718 Great Falls St have a pool?
Yes, 1718 Great Falls St has a pool.
Does 1718 Great Falls St have accessible units?
No, 1718 Great Falls St does not have accessible units.
Does 1718 Great Falls St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1718 Great Falls St has units with dishwashers.
Does 1718 Great Falls St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1718 Great Falls St has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Commons of McLean
1653 Anderson Rd
McLean, VA 22102
Ovation at Park Crest
8231 Crestwood Heights Dr
McLean, VA 22102
Dolley Madison Apartments at Tysons
1805 Wilson Ln
McLean, VA 22102
Ashby at McLean
1350 Beverly Road
McLean, VA 22101

Similar Pages

McLean 1 BedroomsMcLean 2 Bedrooms
McLean Apartments with ParkingMcLean Apartments with Washer-Dryer
McLean Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VA
Centreville, VAFairfax, VAAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VAFair Oaks, VASuitland, MDChillum, MDAnnandale, VALandover, MDCamp Springs, MD
McNair, VAGreenbelt, MDSpringfield, VALake Ridge, VALorton, VAFort Washington, MDOxon Hill, MDOakton, VAMerrifield, VAAdelphi, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityNorthern Virginia Community College
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia