1657 QUAIL HOLLOW COURT

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel clubhouse

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse

*AMAZING* 5BR/3.5BA home in sought after McLean location! This home features eat-in kitchen with granite counters and stainless steel appliances; exquisite master bedroom with sitting room and luxurious en suite bathroom; gleaming hardwood floors on the main and upper levels; finished lower level with spacious recreation room, full bathroom, bonus room, and lots of storage space; fresh paint and remodeled bathrooms; beautifully manicured, fully fenced back yard! Chesterbrook, Longfellow, and McLean Schools!