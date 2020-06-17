All apartments in McLean
1657 QUAIL HOLLOW COURT
Last updated August 6 2019 at 3:53 AM

1657 QUAIL HOLLOW COURT

1657 Quail Hollow Court · No Longer Available
Location

1657 Quail Hollow Court, McLean, VA 22101

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
*AMAZING* 5BR/3.5BA home in sought after McLean location! This home features eat-in kitchen with granite counters and stainless steel appliances; exquisite master bedroom with sitting room and luxurious en suite bathroom; gleaming hardwood floors on the main and upper levels; finished lower level with spacious recreation room, full bathroom, bonus room, and lots of storage space; fresh paint and remodeled bathrooms; beautifully manicured, fully fenced back yard! Chesterbrook, Longfellow, and McLean Schools!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

