1638 MORRILL CT

Amenities
Wow! Check out the space, yard & location. There~s nothing better on the market w this size and location. Owner will take care of the yard maintenance. Gorgeous 1/3+ acre w fenced backyard on a quite culdesac so close to downtown Mclean and short commute to DC.This sun-filled home features beautiful hardwood floors, large eat-in kitch, sunny walk out lower level w guest suite and lots of storage. This cant be beat, Hurry! Owner prefers an 11 month lease so they can move back in August 2020. No smokers