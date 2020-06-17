1638 MORRILL CT

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher parking guest suite oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry oven refrigerator Property Amenities parking guest suite

Wow! Check out the space, yard & location. There~s nothing better on the market w this size and location. Owner will take care of the yard maintenance. Gorgeous 1/3+ acre w fenced backyard on a quite culdesac so close to downtown Mclean and short commute to DC.This sun-filled home features beautiful hardwood floors, large eat-in kitch, sunny walk out lower level w guest suite and lots of storage. This cant be beat, Hurry! Owner prefers an 11 month lease so they can move back in August 2020. No smokers