1638 MORRILL CT
Last updated September 6 2019 at 11:05 AM

1638 MORRILL CT

1638 Morrill Court · No Longer Available
Location

1638 Morrill Court, McLean, VA 22101

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
guest suite
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
guest suite
Wow! Check out the space, yard & location. There~s nothing better on the market w this size and location. Owner will take care of the yard maintenance. Gorgeous 1/3+ acre w fenced backyard on a quite culdesac so close to downtown Mclean and short commute to DC.This sun-filled home features beautiful hardwood floors, large eat-in kitch, sunny walk out lower level w guest suite and lots of storage. This cant be beat, Hurry! Owner prefers an 11 month lease so they can move back in August 2020. No smokers

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

