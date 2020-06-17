1554 Great Falls St.

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Charming 4BR Victorian Home in McLean [served as Post Office 1857-1911!]*1 mi to METRO* - Fascinating 4BR Victorian home with a personality of its own*Not like many other homes you'll find in the area, its unique characters are visible throughout the property*Restored & Beautifully Updated, this home once served as the Lewinsville Post Office from 1857-1911!



Pull up to an inviting large circular driveway, leading to charming front porch*Step inside history & into LUXURY*Lots of natural sunlight streams through this expansive home & features neutral paint throughout*Open Living Rm with wainscotting & ample space for entertaining*Formal Dining Rm with chair & crown moldings & tastefully designed cork flooring*Impressive Kitchen with Granite Counters, tumbled tile backsplash, Top-of-the-Line Stainless Steel Appliances including chef's 6-burner stove & ample white cabinetry for storage*Cozy gas fireplace in family Room features stained glass windows & built-ins, lead to screened in porch off back with extensive hardscape & landscaped backyard featuring a patio with fenced, private, yard*Head upstairs to Master Suite with 2nd gas fireplace, gorgeous hardwood floors, tall coffered ceilings, crown molding & ceiling fan to keep things cool in the summer*LUX Master Suite bath with heated floors, stunning tiled frameless shower & white granite vanity! 2 additional large bedrooms on upper level with gleaming hardwood floors & 1 room with walk-in closet & shelving organizers*2nd Bathroom upstairs with white tile gives a crisp & clean look*Walking into finished basement with hand-hewn logs of exposed 9 ft ceiling it was used as a bedroom and/or an art studio with an outside entrance & dark room*Nestled in heart of McLean & less than 1 mile to METRO*



*Avail NOW*



*This home is professionally managed by Chambers Theory Property Management.

*Please contact Marc V for details on viewing & applying for this home.

*MarcV@ChambersTheory.com or call 703.801.2964



