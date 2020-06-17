All apartments in McLean
Last updated October 2 2019 at 11:51 AM

1554 Great Falls St.

1554 Great Falls Street · No Longer Available
Location

1554 Great Falls Street, McLean, VA 22101

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Charming 4BR Victorian Home in McLean [served as Post Office 1857-1911!]*1 mi to METRO* - Fascinating 4BR Victorian home with a personality of its own*Not like many other homes you'll find in the area, its unique characters are visible throughout the property*Restored & Beautifully Updated, this home once served as the Lewinsville Post Office from 1857-1911!

Pull up to an inviting large circular driveway, leading to charming front porch*Step inside history & into LUXURY*Lots of natural sunlight streams through this expansive home & features neutral paint throughout*Open Living Rm with wainscotting & ample space for entertaining*Formal Dining Rm with chair & crown moldings & tastefully designed cork flooring*Impressive Kitchen with Granite Counters, tumbled tile backsplash, Top-of-the-Line Stainless Steel Appliances including chef's 6-burner stove & ample white cabinetry for storage*Cozy gas fireplace in family Room features stained glass windows & built-ins, lead to screened in porch off back with extensive hardscape & landscaped backyard featuring a patio with fenced, private, yard*Head upstairs to Master Suite with 2nd gas fireplace, gorgeous hardwood floors, tall coffered ceilings, crown molding & ceiling fan to keep things cool in the summer*LUX Master Suite bath with heated floors, stunning tiled frameless shower & white granite vanity! 2 additional large bedrooms on upper level with gleaming hardwood floors & 1 room with walk-in closet & shelving organizers*2nd Bathroom upstairs with white tile gives a crisp & clean look*Walking into finished basement with hand-hewn logs of exposed 9 ft ceiling it was used as a bedroom and/or an art studio with an outside entrance & dark room*Nestled in heart of McLean & less than 1 mile to METRO*

*Avail NOW*

*This home is professionally managed by Chambers Theory Property Management.
*Please contact Marc V for details on viewing & applying for this home.
*MarcV@ChambersTheory.com or call 703.801.2964

(RLNE5159754)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1554 Great Falls St. have any available units?
1554 Great Falls St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McLean, VA.
What amenities does 1554 Great Falls St. have?
Some of 1554 Great Falls St.'s amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1554 Great Falls St. currently offering any rent specials?
1554 Great Falls St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1554 Great Falls St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1554 Great Falls St. is pet friendly.
Does 1554 Great Falls St. offer parking?
No, 1554 Great Falls St. does not offer parking.
Does 1554 Great Falls St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1554 Great Falls St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1554 Great Falls St. have a pool?
No, 1554 Great Falls St. does not have a pool.
Does 1554 Great Falls St. have accessible units?
No, 1554 Great Falls St. does not have accessible units.
Does 1554 Great Falls St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1554 Great Falls St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1554 Great Falls St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 1554 Great Falls St. does not have units with air conditioning.
