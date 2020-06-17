1530 PATHFINDER LANE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Spacious Dutch Colonial with Two Car Garage in the heart of McLean. Walking distance to shopping and McLean High School. Only 3.2 miles from McLean Metro Station. Four bedrooms/two full baths on upper level; Kitchen, living/dining rooms, family room, half bath and laundry room on main level; Full, unfinished basement for storage. Interior has just been professionally painted and bathrooms have been updated with new lighting and granite counter tops. Most windows replaced recently and new front door just installed. Can't beat this location!