All apartments in McLean
Find more places like 1530 PATHFINDER LANE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
McLean, VA
/
1530 PATHFINDER LANE
Last updated January 19 2020 at 6:48 AM

1530 PATHFINDER LANE

1530 Pathfinder Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
McLean
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1530 Pathfinder Lane, McLean, VA 22101

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Spacious Dutch Colonial with Two Car Garage in the heart of McLean. Walking distance to shopping and McLean High School. Only 3.2 miles from McLean Metro Station. Four bedrooms/two full baths on upper level; Kitchen, living/dining rooms, family room, half bath and laundry room on main level; Full, unfinished basement for storage. Interior has just been professionally painted and bathrooms have been updated with new lighting and granite counter tops. Most windows replaced recently and new front door just installed. Can't beat this location!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1530 PATHFINDER LANE have any available units?
1530 PATHFINDER LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McLean, VA.
What amenities does 1530 PATHFINDER LANE have?
Some of 1530 PATHFINDER LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1530 PATHFINDER LANE currently offering any rent specials?
1530 PATHFINDER LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1530 PATHFINDER LANE pet-friendly?
No, 1530 PATHFINDER LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McLean.
Does 1530 PATHFINDER LANE offer parking?
Yes, 1530 PATHFINDER LANE offers parking.
Does 1530 PATHFINDER LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1530 PATHFINDER LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1530 PATHFINDER LANE have a pool?
No, 1530 PATHFINDER LANE does not have a pool.
Does 1530 PATHFINDER LANE have accessible units?
No, 1530 PATHFINDER LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 1530 PATHFINDER LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1530 PATHFINDER LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 1530 PATHFINDER LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1530 PATHFINDER LANE does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Dolley Madison Apartments at Tysons
1805 Wilson Ln
McLean, VA 22102
Ovation at Park Crest
8231 Crestwood Heights Dr
McLean, VA 22102
The Commons of McLean
1653 Anderson Rd
McLean, VA 22102
Ashby at McLean
1350 Beverly Road
McLean, VA 22101

Similar Pages

McLean 1 BedroomsMcLean 2 Bedrooms
McLean Apartments with ParkingMcLean Apartments with Washer-Dryer
McLean Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VA
Centreville, VAFairfax, VAAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VAFair Oaks, VASuitland, MDChillum, MDAnnandale, VALandover, MDCamp Springs, MD
McNair, VAGreenbelt, MDSpringfield, VALake Ridge, VALorton, VAFort Washington, MDOxon Hill, MDOakton, VAMerrifield, VAAdelphi, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityNorthern Virginia Community College
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia