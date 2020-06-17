1526 FOREST LANE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse

Beautiful single family home seated on a .5+ acre lot! The main level features kitchen with granite counter tops and updated appliances, formal dining room, family room, and study with hardwood floors throughout! Walkout from living room to beautiful screened porch and deck perfect for summer days! Upper level features a large master suite with his and hers closets along with a luxurious master bathroom with separate frameless shower, double vanities, jacuzzi, also 3 more spacious bedrooms! Basement includes additional room, wet bar, full bath, and giant recreation room great for entertaining!