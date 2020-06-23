1462 HAMPTON HILL CIRCLE

Amenities

AVAIL 3/10/2020 *Wonderful Brick Townhouse with 1 car garage attached *Features 3 Master Suites, 2 on upper floor and 3rd Suite with full bath on the lower level * Main level has Sunken Living Room with Wood Burning Fireplace, Dining Room; Den/Study or possible 4th Bedroom adjacent to Full Bath, Marble 2-story entry foyer, * Kitchen with Granite counter tops, Island; separate Dining area under Chandelier opens to Deck and fenced back garden * Finished lower level has Rec Room with Wood Burning Fireplace, Large Bedroom and Full Bath. and full laundry * One car garage with remote opener * Community pool. *Walk to gourmet shopping and restaurants. *Interior rooms with color to be painted neutral *No smoking, NO PETS! Date available: March 10, 2020Lease term: 12 - 30 Months Security deposit: $3,400.00 *Application fee: $50 *Qualifications: 2 years of full-time employment history, 2 years of rental history (or home ownership), good credit, household income at least $134,000 (for groups sharing, the sum of the 2 lowest incomes).For information and showings call or text Robert 703 307-5091Email Robert@bhgpremier.comProfessionally listed by:Robert Zimmerman, Licensed RealtorBetter Homes and Gardens Real Estate Premier450 N. Washington Street, Suite M ,Falls Church, VA 22046This property is professionally managed byPeake Management, Inc 450 N. Washington St. Suite M, Falls Church, VA 22046. Listing agent is licensed in the Commonwealth of Virginia and represents the owner of the property.