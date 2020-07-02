1456 Hampton Hill Cir

Amenities

AGENTS WELCOME! Luxury Living at its best! Elegant town home in heart of McLean. Walk to shopping & restaurants. Close to Metro & both Tysons Corner Malls. Totally renovated end unit in the Hamptons of McLean. 3 Finished Levels, 3 BR, 3.5 BA, 3 FP, Kitchen w granite & top appliances, soaring ceilings, plantation shutters, hardwood floors, walk-out to custom patio/garden. Garage + parking. Community pool!

Pets considered on a case by case basis.

Online application and rent payments with TMKenny Property Services.



Cable ready

Microwave

Hardwood floors

High speed internet

Air conditioning

Refrigerator

Dishwasher

Walk-in closets

Balcony, deck, patio

Garage parking

Fenced yard

Laundry room / hookups

Fireplace

Oven / range

Heat - electric

Pet Friendly



Lease Terms



$3,995.00 security deposit