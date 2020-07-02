1456 Hampton Hill Cir

Amenities
AGENTS WELCOME! Luxury Living at its best! Elegant town home in heart of McLean. Walk to shopping & restaurants. Close to Metro & both Tysons Corner Malls. Totally renovated end unit in the Hamptons of McLean. 3 Finished Levels, 3 BR, 3.5 BA, 3 FP, Kitchen w granite & top appliances, soaring ceilings, plantation shutters, hardwood floors, walk-out to custom patio/garden. Garage + parking. Community pool!
Pets considered on a case by case basis.
Online application and rent payments with TMKenny Property Services.
Rental Features
Cable ready
Microwave
Hardwood floors
High speed internet
Air conditioning
Refrigerator
Dishwasher
Walk-in closets
Balcony, deck, patio
Garage parking
Fenced yard
Laundry room / hookups
Fireplace
Oven / range
Heat - electric
Pet Friendly
Lease Terms
$3,995.00 security deposit