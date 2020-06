1431 MAYHURST BOULEVARD

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher garage fireplace ice maker

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry oven refrigerator Property Amenities garage

TREMENDOUS OPPORTUNITY TO RENT A BEAUTIFUL HOME IN A SOUGHT-AFTER NEIGHBORHOOD IN MCLEAN. CLOSE TO TYSONS, 123, 66 AND THE TOLL ROADS. LARGE LOT WITH SPACIOUS FRONT AND REAR YARDS. LONG DRIVEWAY WITH A 3-CAR GARAGE. INTERIOR FEATURES 3 FINISHED LEVELS, INCLUDING HARDWOOD FLOORING THROUGHOUT MAIN LEVEL, STAIRS AND UPPER LEVEL HALL. LARGE EAT-IN KITCHEN OPEN TO 2-STORY GREAT ROOM W/BRICK FIREPLACE AND ENTERTAINMENT CENTER. MAIN LEVEL OFFICE. HUGE MASTER BEDROOM W/SITTING ROOM & FIREPLACE. MOUNTED TV ON WALL CONVEYS. SPACIOUS STEP DOWN MASTER BATH W/SEP VANITIES. FINISHED BASEMENT WITH LARGE REC ROOM, BEDROOM AND FULL BATH.