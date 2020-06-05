1372 NORTHWYCK COURT

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse parking

***Please follow CDC guidelines.*** The property is currently vacant ready for new tenants. Location! Location! Vienna & Tyson at your door. Ready for new tenants. Immaculately maintained McLean home in the heart of Tysons Corner. Open floor plan features formal living & dining rooms, inviting gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances & granite counters, family room with coffer ceilings & fireplace opens to private enclosed patio & deck, office/library, luxurious master suite, spacious bedrooms, finished basement recreation room & more. Langley school pyramid. 1 light to Toll Rd, 495 & 66! Less than a mile to Spring Hill Metro.