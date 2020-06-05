All apartments in McLean
Last updated May 21 2020 at 9:53 PM

1372 NORTHWYCK COURT

1372 Northwyck Court · (703) 476-8741
Location

1372 Northwyck Court, McLean, VA 22102

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$6,000

4 Bed · 5 Bath · 4180 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
***Please follow CDC guidelines.*** The property is currently vacant ready for new tenants. Location! Location! Vienna & Tyson at your door. Ready for new tenants. Immaculately maintained McLean home in the heart of Tysons Corner. Open floor plan features formal living & dining rooms, inviting gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances & granite counters, family room with coffer ceilings & fireplace opens to private enclosed patio & deck, office/library, luxurious master suite, spacious bedrooms, finished basement recreation room & more. Langley school pyramid. 1 light to Toll Rd, 495 & 66! Less than a mile to Spring Hill Metro.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1372 NORTHWYCK COURT have any available units?
1372 NORTHWYCK COURT has a unit available for $6,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1372 NORTHWYCK COURT have?
Some of 1372 NORTHWYCK COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1372 NORTHWYCK COURT currently offering any rent specials?
1372 NORTHWYCK COURT isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1372 NORTHWYCK COURT pet-friendly?
No, 1372 NORTHWYCK COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McLean.
Does 1372 NORTHWYCK COURT offer parking?
Yes, 1372 NORTHWYCK COURT does offer parking.
Does 1372 NORTHWYCK COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1372 NORTHWYCK COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1372 NORTHWYCK COURT have a pool?
No, 1372 NORTHWYCK COURT does not have a pool.
Does 1372 NORTHWYCK COURT have accessible units?
No, 1372 NORTHWYCK COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 1372 NORTHWYCK COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1372 NORTHWYCK COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 1372 NORTHWYCK COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 1372 NORTHWYCK COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
