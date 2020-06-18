All apartments in McLean
1328 TIMBERLY LN
Last updated May 8 2019 at 1:52 PM

1328 TIMBERLY LN

1328 Timberly Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1328 Timberly Lane, McLean, VA 22102

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
You will love the amazing Living Room with a wall of windows looking out over your 1/2 acre, flat, fenced-in lot. Enjoy your morning coffee in the sun drenched breakfast area with bay window. Enjoy time together in the amazing Family Room with a stone hearth fireplace. The Den has a door to the backyard, and the Dining Room opens on to the patio. Beautiful Hardwood floors throughout on all three levels. Hard to believe you are only 1.5 miles to the silver line, Tysons, I-66, and 495. Amazing price for this stunningly well kept house! More photos to come.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

