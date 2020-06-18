1328 TIMBERLY LN

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking

You will love the amazing Living Room with a wall of windows looking out over your 1/2 acre, flat, fenced-in lot. Enjoy your morning coffee in the sun drenched breakfast area with bay window. Enjoy time together in the amazing Family Room with a stone hearth fireplace. The Den has a door to the backyard, and the Dining Room opens on to the patio. Beautiful Hardwood floors throughout on all three levels. Hard to believe you are only 1.5 miles to the silver line, Tysons, I-66, and 495. Amazing price for this stunningly well kept house! More photos to come.