1240 PINE HILL ROAD

Location

1240 Pine Hill Road, McLean, VA 22101

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Don't miss this gorgeous, 4 bedroom, 3.5 bath colonial on a quiet cul-de-sac street in sought-after McLean (Langley High School Pyramid.)This spacious 3 level home has a large, fully-appointed kitchen with new stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and plenty of cabinet space, a sunny dining room, beautiful hardwood floors throughout the house, and two fireplaces, all contained in an open, inviting floor plan. The elegant master bathroom is accented with a double sink. Walkout from the kitchen to a stunning deck overlooking a spacious backyard made for entertaining. The downstairs family room boasts a cozy fireplace -- all you could expect in the perfect home! The location is ideal; close to shopping, restaurants, and parks. Easy access to major commuter arteries.Pets case by case.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1240 PINE HILL ROAD have any available units?
1240 PINE HILL ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McLean, VA.
What amenities does 1240 PINE HILL ROAD have?
Some of 1240 PINE HILL ROAD's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1240 PINE HILL ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
1240 PINE HILL ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1240 PINE HILL ROAD pet-friendly?
Yes, 1240 PINE HILL ROAD is pet friendly.
Does 1240 PINE HILL ROAD offer parking?
No, 1240 PINE HILL ROAD does not offer parking.
Does 1240 PINE HILL ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1240 PINE HILL ROAD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1240 PINE HILL ROAD have a pool?
No, 1240 PINE HILL ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 1240 PINE HILL ROAD have accessible units?
No, 1240 PINE HILL ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 1240 PINE HILL ROAD have units with dishwashers?
No, 1240 PINE HILL ROAD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1240 PINE HILL ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 1240 PINE HILL ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.

