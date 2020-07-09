1240 PINE HILL ROAD

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly stainless steel fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Don't miss this gorgeous, 4 bedroom, 3.5 bath colonial on a quiet cul-de-sac street in sought-after McLean (Langley High School Pyramid.)This spacious 3 level home has a large, fully-appointed kitchen with new stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and plenty of cabinet space, a sunny dining room, beautiful hardwood floors throughout the house, and two fireplaces, all contained in an open, inviting floor plan. The elegant master bathroom is accented with a double sink. Walkout from the kitchen to a stunning deck overlooking a spacious backyard made for entertaining. The downstairs family room boasts a cozy fireplace -- all you could expect in the perfect home! The location is ideal; close to shopping, restaurants, and parks. Easy access to major commuter arteries.Pets case by case.