McLean, VA
1208 WIESMAN COURT
1208 WIESMAN COURT

1208 Wiesman Court · No Longer Available
Location

1208 Wiesman Court, McLean, VA 22066

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Outstanding 4BR,3BA expanded home on 1/2 acre professionally manacured culdesac lot* Recently added large 2 level addition creating 21x15 MBR with 11x9 sitting rm, 11x10 walk in closet, + Luxury super MBR BA*.Updated modern Kit w/stainless,granite etc.Hdwd main + upper level*Expanded Family rm*2car gar,2 Firepl*Private rear yard w/ Deck,Patio+entertaining Screen porch*2 zone HVAC*Schools!Schools!Schools!Langley school pyramid*Close to Tysons corner and Silver line Subway* Private dead end street*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

