1208 WIESMAN COURT

Amenities
Outstanding 4BR,3BA expanded home on 1/2 acre professionally manacured culdesac lot* Recently added large 2 level addition creating 21x15 MBR with 11x9 sitting rm, 11x10 walk in closet, + Luxury super MBR BA*.Updated modern Kit w/stainless,granite etc.Hdwd main + upper level*Expanded Family rm*2car gar,2 Firepl*Private rear yard w/ Deck,Patio+entertaining Screen porch*2 zone HVAC*Schools!Schools!Schools!Langley school pyramid*Close to Tysons corner and Silver line Subway* Private dead end street*