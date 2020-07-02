All apartments in McLean
McLean, VA
1156 KENSINGTON ROAD
1156 KENSINGTON ROAD

1156 Kensington Road · No Longer Available
Location

1156 Kensington Road, McLean, VA 22101

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Beautiful three-level newly renovated brick colonial town house in sought after Kings Manor community, adjacent to downtown McLean! Freshly painted throughout! Main Level features a Living Room, Dining Room, and Kitchen with a Breakfast Area. Hardwood floors on main & upper levels. Walk-out lower level with spacious Family Room, 4th Bedroom with Full Bath and laundry room. Enjoy brick fenced patio and garden that is perfect for entertaining. Photos will be uploaded by weekend. Ready for move in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1156 KENSINGTON ROAD have any available units?
1156 KENSINGTON ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McLean, VA.
What amenities does 1156 KENSINGTON ROAD have?
Some of 1156 KENSINGTON ROAD's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1156 KENSINGTON ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
1156 KENSINGTON ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1156 KENSINGTON ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 1156 KENSINGTON ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McLean.
Does 1156 KENSINGTON ROAD offer parking?
No, 1156 KENSINGTON ROAD does not offer parking.
Does 1156 KENSINGTON ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1156 KENSINGTON ROAD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1156 KENSINGTON ROAD have a pool?
No, 1156 KENSINGTON ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 1156 KENSINGTON ROAD have accessible units?
No, 1156 KENSINGTON ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 1156 KENSINGTON ROAD have units with dishwashers?
No, 1156 KENSINGTON ROAD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1156 KENSINGTON ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 1156 KENSINGTON ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.

