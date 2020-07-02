1156 KENSINGTON ROAD

Amenities

Beautiful three-level newly renovated brick colonial town house in sought after Kings Manor community, adjacent to downtown McLean! Freshly painted throughout! Main Level features a Living Room, Dining Room, and Kitchen with a Breakfast Area. Hardwood floors on main & upper levels. Walk-out lower level with spacious Family Room, 4th Bedroom with Full Bath and laundry room. Enjoy brick fenced patio and garden that is perfect for entertaining. Photos will be uploaded by weekend. Ready for move in.