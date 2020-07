Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly game room parking

At the end of a quiet cul de sac, just a block from Churchill Park, this home is beautifully updated throughout. 4 beds, 3 new baths. 2 fireplaces, gleaming refinished hardwood floors, gourmet kit w/granite and ss appliances. In-law/au-pair suite on entry level. Huge family room and game room area/rec room with sliding glass door out to patio at rear. Less than 5 minutes to beltway; quick commute to DC. Pets allowed, case by case. Langley HS. Available immediately.