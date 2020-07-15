/
/
/
studio apartments
Last updated July 15 2020 at 10:43 AM
9 Studio Apartments for rent in Manassas, VA
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
10 Units Available
Amberton
11989 Coverstone Hill Cir, Manassas, VA
Studio
$1,385
537 sqft
Conveniently located just one mile from I-66, just minutes from Sudley Manor Square Shopping Center and Manassas Mall. Tenants have access to pool, clubhouse, BBQ area, sauna and 24-hour gym.
Verified
1 of 2
Last updated July 15 at 10:38 AM
41 Units Available
Westgate Apartments & Townhomes
8025 Ashland Ave, Manassas, VA
Studio
$1,175
383 sqft
Westgate offers a variety of apartments & townhomes to meet your long or short-term housing needs.
Results within 1 mile of Manassas
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
4 Units Available
Artena Manassas
100 Lara Drive, Manassas Park, VA
Studio
$1,357
617 sqft
Walk into Artena Manassas, the only high-rise apartment in the area, and you’ll immediately see why this should be your new address! From its convenient location, incredible curb appeal and views, uniquely attractive suburban surroundings, nearby
Results within 10 miles of Manassas
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 15 at 10:42 AM
35 Units Available
Camden Fairfax Corner
4245 Summit Corner Dr, Fairfax, VA
Studio
$1,489
725 sqft
Just steps from Fairfax Corner, a modern mall with upscale shops. Stainless steel appliances, built-in washer and dryer and garage parking. Close to two major freeways so local travel is easy.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 15 at 04:41 AM
21 Units Available
Fairchase
4411 Dixie Hill Rd, Fairfax, VA
Studio
$1,518
488 sqft
Near Fairfax Corner Mall and EagleBank Arena, featuring patios and balconies with in-unit laundry. Soaring 9-foot ceilings with walk-in closets. Granite countertops in the kitchen. Modern courtyards with grills for outdoor fun.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 15 at 10:42 AM
24 Units Available
Camden Monument Place
12152 Monument Dr, Fairfax, VA
Studio
$1,509
559 sqft
Steps from Fair Oaks Mall and Fairfax Towne Center shopping areas. Convenient driving with Route 50 and I-66 nearby. Hardwood floors, French doors and crown molding. Entertain guests with a welcoming fireplace and modern kitchen.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
$
17 Units Available
The Courts at Fair Oaks
12101 Pine Forest Cir, Fairfax, VA
Studio
$1,341
500 sqft
Community amenities include barbecue and picnic areas, swimming pool and 24-hour private fitness center. Conveniently located near many bars, restaurants and cafes. Within walking distance of major public transit systems.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 15 at 09:32 AM
$
14 Units Available
The Julian at Fair Lakes
12751 Fair Lakes Cir, Fair Lakes, VA
Studio
$1,546
573 sqft
Sleek and modern layouts featuring polished concrete floors, eight-foot windows, spacious bedrooms and movable kitchen islands. Conveniently located within minutes of Arlington and Washington, D.C.
1 of 9
Last updated July 15 at 10:00 AM
1 Unit Available
Somerset
14761 LINKS POND CIRCLE
14761 Links Pond Circle, Gainesville, VA
Studio
$1,100
2532 sqft
Excellent Location!!! 1 Large Room/Hall in a Walkout Basemnet with private rear entrance in highly sought after Somerset. This will not last!! Located in a nice residential quiet neighborhood. Suitable for single working Professional or Student.
Similar Pages
Manassas 1 BedroomsManassas 1 BedroomsManassas 2 BedroomsManassas 2 BedroomsManassas 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsManassas 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsManassas 3 BedroomsManassas 3 BedroomsManassas Accessible ApartmentsManassas Accessible ApartmentsManassas Apartments under $1,400Manassas Apartments under $1500
Manassas Apartments with BalconyManassas Apartments with BalconyManassas Apartments with GarageManassas Apartments with GarageManassas Apartments with GymManassas Apartments with GymManassas Apartments with Hardwood FloorsManassas Apartments with Hardwood FloorsManassas Apartments with Move-in SpecialsManassas Apartments with Move-in SpecialsManassas Apartments with ParkingManassas Apartments with Parking
Manassas Apartments with PoolManassas Apartments with PoolManassas Apartments with Washer-DryerManassas Apartments with Washer-DryerManassas Dog Friendly ApartmentsManassas Dog Friendly ApartmentsManassas Furnished ApartmentsManassas Pet Friendly PlacesManassas Pet Friendly PlacesManassas Studio ApartmentsManassas Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MD
Reston, VANorth Bethesda, MDCentreville, VAFairfax, VAWaldorf, MDAshburn, VAWheaton, MDFredericksburg, VA