9516 MCKINLEY AVENUE
Last updated June 11 2020 at 12:34 AM

9516 MCKINLEY AVENUE

9516 Mckinley Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

9516 Mckinley Avenue, Manassas, VA 20110

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
DUE TO COVID 19 RESTRICTIONS, NO ACCESS WILL BE GIVEN TO THE HOME UNTIL THE CURRENT TENANTS HAVE FULLY VACATED, sorry for the inconvenience. That date is still TBD. Home is available for occupancy on July 3, 2020. ~~~ Fully finished home located in walking distance to downtown Manassas, VRE train station, and tons of restaurants and shops. Fully fenced rear yard backing to trees and located on a quiet cul-de-sac. Updates in kitchen include newer fridge, quartz counters and upgraded tile floors. Pets are allowed on case-by-case basis. Call for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9516 MCKINLEY AVENUE have any available units?
9516 MCKINLEY AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Manassas, VA.
What amenities does 9516 MCKINLEY AVENUE have?
Some of 9516 MCKINLEY AVENUE's amenities include pet friendly, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9516 MCKINLEY AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
9516 MCKINLEY AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9516 MCKINLEY AVENUE pet-friendly?
Yes, 9516 MCKINLEY AVENUE is pet friendly.
Does 9516 MCKINLEY AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 9516 MCKINLEY AVENUE offers parking.
Does 9516 MCKINLEY AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9516 MCKINLEY AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9516 MCKINLEY AVENUE have a pool?
No, 9516 MCKINLEY AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 9516 MCKINLEY AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 9516 MCKINLEY AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 9516 MCKINLEY AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 9516 MCKINLEY AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9516 MCKINLEY AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 9516 MCKINLEY AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
